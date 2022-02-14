Best KG M40 loadout in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone

With the introduction of Season Two, Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone have added yet another assault rifle, the KG M40. The weapon category was already seen as the most dominant in both games, and this latest weapon only strengths it even more. As a base gun, the KG M40 is comparable to an LMG, providing slow player movement and uninspiring damage per shot. No matter, its dedicated set of attachments becomes the real star of the show, erasing almost every flaw the weapon holds. So much so we can confidently say the KG M40 has an “S-tier weapon” written all over it.

Related: Best Whitley LMG loadout in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone

Best KG M40 loadout in Call of Duty: Vanguard

As large as the weapon is, don’t expect there to be any way for the KG M40 to give you movement speed that matches lighter ARs and SMGs. However, in Vanguard, the weapon will make up for this with attachments that send its damage and accuracy stats skyrocketing. These attachments will need to be unlocked through rigorously progressing with the weapon, but it should result in three to four-hit kills with bunches of ammo left in your magazine. Here is what you’ll need to pull this off.

Muzzle : F8 Stabilizer

: F8 Stabilizer Underbarrel : M3 Ready Grip

: M3 Ready Grip Barrel : Reisdorf 720mm Shrouded

: Reisdorf 720mm Shrouded Magazine : .30-.06 50 Round Drum

: .30-.06 50 Round Drum Ammo type : Lengthened

: Lengthened Optic : Nydar Model 47

: Nydar Model 47 Rear grip : Leather Grip

: Leather Grip Stock : Reisdorf 36SK

: Reisdorf 36SK Proficiency : Vital

: Vital Kit : Fully Loaded

: Fully Loaded Class perks: Ghost, High Alert, and Lightweight

What pushes the KG M40’s potential through the roof is mainly the .30-06 50 Round Drums. Not only does it lend an awe-inducing 40 percent more damage, but it also doubles the number of bullets in each magazine to 50 in total. When pairing this with the Fully Loaded kit, expect to have way more ammunition than necessary, as you’ll have a collection of 300 bullets on hand.

When it comes to controlling the weapon, its recoil is almost non-existent. Though, if you want to land medium to long-range shots with repeated precision, adding the Reisdorf 720mm Shrouded barrel will get the job done. The F8 Stabilizer and Lengthened ammo type can also aid greatly in these types of shots, ensuring that you give off the same amount of damage as you would from close-range.

Of course, the weapon’s weight may be a frustrating problem for some users. So, to counteract this, it is best to add a lighter stock, such as the Reisdorf 36SK, that will increase your movement speed and aim walking movement. You can also apply other attachments that lend a lighter feel to the weapon, like the M3 Ready Grip underbarrel and Leather Grip — both supplying with you a fast enough ADS time that will succeed against SMGs.

If your overall speed still isn’t up to snuff, it is worth looking into Lightweight, a class perk known for vastly increasing movement speed. As for other perks, Ghost is an excellent choice here, as it keeps you off of enemy UAVs. The same can be said for High Alert, which points you in the direction of nearby enemy fire — ultimately meaning you’ll never have a dull moment in any match.

Best KG M40 loadout in Warzone

Compared to the Vanguard loadout, the KG M40’s loadout in Warzone will need to focus more on its ranged capabilities, with Caldera being as massive as it is. As we’ve mentioned before, it will feel as if the weapon is an LMG with its lackadaisical movement speed. But, the KG M40 offers one thing LMGs don’t: incredibly steady aim. Thus, this loadout eliminates both opponents and vehicles in record time and with ease.

Muzzle : F8 Stabilizer

: F8 Stabilizer Barrel : Riesdorf 720mm Shrouded

: Riesdorf 720mm Shrouded Underbarrel : m1941 Hand Stop

: m1941 Hand Stop Magazine : .30-06 50 Round Drums

: .30-06 50 Round Drums Ammo : Armor Piercing

: Armor Piercing Optic : 1913 Variable 4-8x

: 1913 Variable 4-8x Rear Grip : Polymer Grip

: Polymer Grip Stock : Riesdorf 36SK

: Riesdorf 36SK Weapon perk 1 : Vital

: Vital Weapon perk 2 : Fully Loaded

: Fully Loaded Class perks: Cold-Blooded, Ghost, and Combat Scout

You will first need to make sure you have the Riesdorf 720mm Shrouded barrel, 30-06 50 Round Drums, and Vital weapon perk — all crucial to the KG’s damage and velocity stats. Most other attachments applied with then revolve around improving long-range accuracy and flinch resistance. This includes the F8 Stabilizer, m1941 Hand Stop, and Polymer Grip. Although, you do want to use the Reisdorf 36SK stock, as it gives just enough speed for you to run alongside your team without falling behind.

The biggest change from its Vanguard loadout will be its 1913 Variable 4-8x optic. This allows you to switch between medium and long-range zoom levels to blast from distance. It also pairs well with the Armor Piercing ammo and 50 Round Drums so that you can accurately shoot and take down any nearby planes or armed trucks with a single magazine.

Related: Best MP-40 loadout in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone Pacific

With this loadout prioritizing long-range battles more than anything, it’s important to add the Cold-Blooded and Combat Scout perks. Cold-Blooded prevents any opponent with thermal optics from spotting you, as Combat Scout will highlight enemies from any distance once you’ve shot them at least once. Your last perk will mainly depend on your play style, but Ghost’s ability to leave you undetected from UAVs and Heartbeat Sensors is hard to turn down.