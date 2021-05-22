Biomutant resolution settings – does it run in 4K on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S?

It seems like we have been waiting on Biomutant to release for quite some time. After getting first revealed way back in 2017, it just seemed as if the game was never going to come out. Well, the time has finally come for gamers to get their hands on the game.

With all that development time, the game will surely run and look great, right? Well, if you were hoping to pick the game up on PS5 and experience it in all of its 4K glory, we have some bad news for you.

THQ Nordic has confirmed that the PlayStation 5 version of Biomutant will not have native 4K support. The game will instead run at 1080p and will be upscaled to 4K. The reason behind the move was due to “stability and performance-related reasons.”

Xbox owners will be happy to hear that the Xbox One version of Biomutant will run at 4K/60fps “with dynamic resolution” on the Xbox Series X. The cheaper and not as powerful Xbox Series S will run the game at 1440p and at 30fps.

While the news might not be the best, Experiment 101 is most likely working on a next-gen update for Biomutant just like many other developers are doing with their games. The updates allow developers to fully take advantage of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Native 4K on PS5 might be easier to achieve once the hardware is taken advantage of. After seeing all the trailers for this game, it probably looks stunning in 4k.