Black Myth Wukong: 10 Best Early Game Skills To Unlock First

Black Myth Wukong offers a wide range of skills, but unlocking the best ones early on is crucial. You can invest Sparks into three categories: Foundation, Stances, and Spells, to unlock new abilities. We’ve got a few recommendations for some early game skills that you should unlock first in Black Myth: Wukong. These will make your combat far more impactful, helping you defeat enemies much faster.

Upgrade Focus Points

Source: GameScience via Gamepur

By default, you start with one Focus Point in Black Myth Wukong. Using a Focus Point allows your character to perform hard-hitting moves and increase the chance of breaking an enemy’s poise.

Staggering your opponent or a boss fight in Black Myth Wukong is a desirable outcome and the more Focus Points you have, the higher the chances of staggering your foe. That is why it is important that you increase the Focus Point from one to more in the early game and give your stances more power to strike enemies harder.

You will need to use three Sparks unlock skills and get the Focused Attack II automatically. After that, you’ll need to invest more sparks into the Staff Stances skill tree to increase focus points even more.

Force Unbound

Source: GameScience via Gamepur

The heavy attack has a chance to stagger enemies, but if you press and hold the heavy attack button, your character will begin charging it. Once the Focus Point is fully charged, releasing the button unleashes a powerful strike on your target.

By default, you can’t charge and run at the same time, making it easy to get hit while moving slowly.

However, once you unlock the Force Unbound skill in Black Myth Wukong, you’ll be able to charge heavy attacks while sprinting. Although sprinting consumes more stamina, the added mobility is much more effective than moving slowly while charging.

Resolute Counterflow

Source: GameScience via Gamepur

Resolute Counterflow is by far the best early-game skill in Black Myth Wukong in the Smash Stance. As you land a series of light attack combos with this skill unlocked, you can consume a Focus Point and unleash the Resolute Strike.

If you time the heavy attack button correctly mid-combo—just as the enemy is about to strike—you can nullify (see through their attack) the incoming damage and land a powerful hit that consumes a Focus Point. This attack also has a high chance of staggering the enemy, giving you the opportunity to deal more damage without having to wait for their combo to finish.

Winding Wind

Source: GameScience via Gamepur

While heavy attacks are designed to stun enemies rather than deal continuous damage, light attacks can become far more effective with the Winding Wind, one of the best early game skills in Black Myth Wukong.

This Smash Stance skill in Black Myth Wukong is essential and shouldn’t be overlooked in the first few hours of the game.

After using a Focus Point to strike an enemy, following up with a light attack triggers a combo that starts from the third move helping you land the light-attack combo finisher sooner before the enemy can recover from stun and interrupt your combo.

Skyfall Strike

Source: GameScience via Gamepur

While the Resolute Counterflow skill is highly effective for staggering lesser guai, you’ll need the Skyfall Strike for tougher opponents like Yaoguai Chiefs and Kings. To execute this powerful move, you must first build up two Focus Points, as Skyfall Strike is a follow-up to Resolute Counterflow, which itself consumes one Focus Point.

After successfully landing Resolute Counterflow, if you have an additional Focus Point, pressing the heavy attack button will trigger a stronger hit. Your character will launch into the air using the staff and deliver a powerful downward strike, which is guaranteed to break the enemy’s posture, including that of bosses.

Robust Constitution

Source: GameScience via Gamepur

Unlocking new stance skills and improving Focus Points should be a top priority early in the game, but don’t underestimate the importance of Survival skills.

One of the best early game skills in Black Myth Wukong is Robust Constitution, which increases your character’s maximum health as you level it up. This skill has six talent points, and each upgrade moderately boosts your overall health.

Make sure to invest the Sparks regularly to unlock all talent points and fully Awaken the Robust Constitution skill.

Punishing Downpour

Source: GameScience via Gamepur

If you rely heavily on heavy or charged attacks, unlocking the Punishing Downpour skill will make your combat more impactful. This skill lets you deliver a powerful strike after landing four out of six light attacks on an enemy.

It lets your final blow of light attack combo deal extra damage. Not only is the thud sound incredibly satisfying to hear, but this attack also has a high chance of staggering opponents. Plus, it doesn’t consume any Focus Points—instead, it generates a significant amount of Focus Points with the last hit.

Sturdy

Source: GameScience via Gamepur

Light attacks may lack impact, but they are effective for starting combos and building Focus. However, you often get interrupted while using light attacks by enemy hits.

This is where the Sturdy comes in as it significantly reduces the damage your character takes while performing light attacks, making it particularly useful in boss fights. This is especially helpful against highly mobile bosses, where you have limited time to execute combos.

Composure

Source: GameScience via Gamepur

Although we’ve listed Composure as one of the best early-game skills in Black Myth: Wukong, you may need to unlock prerequisite skills in the skill tree first.

It can be frustrating when you dodge or perfectly dodge, only to have your light attack combo reset. However, once you unlock the Composure skill, you’ll be able to continue your light attack combo right where you left off after dodging.

This skill enhances combat fluidity by seamlessly connecting light attacks with dodges, keeping you in control and landing a swift final attack of the combo without interruption.

Crash

Source: GameScience via Gamepur

Immobilize is one of the first skills you learn during the Bullguard boss fight in Black Myth: Wukong, and it will be a while before you unlock more. For this reason, it’s a no-brainer to invest in upgrading this skill tree early on. Among these, the Crash skill stands out as the best early-game spell.

Immobilize temporarily freezes a target, giving you the chance to escape a tough situation or build Focus Points by attacking for powerful strikes like Resolute Counterflow or Skyfall Strike.

Personally, I always use this skill offensively, which is why upgrading Crash to its full potential makes it even more enjoyable, as it boosts damage significantly against immobilized enemies.

That is pretty much everything I had to entail about the best early game skills in Black Myth Wukong. Before you go, we recommend checking out our Black Myth Wukong game review.

