Top 10 Best Staff & How To Get Them In Black Myth Wukong

In Black Myth Wukong, the Destined One wields a staff and masters three stances over time. As you defeat bosses, progress through chapters, and face new challenges, upgrading to a better staff becomes essential. However, not all staff are suited for the challenges you face on the road. That is why I have listed the 10 best staff in Black Myth Wukong that you should not miss.

10. Cloud-Patterned Stone Staff

While the weapons you get in Chapter 1 are good enough to carry your progression till the mid-point of Chapter 2, beating bosses like Fuban, Yellow Wind Sage, and Tiger Vanguard requires a more powerful staff. This is when you should get the Cloud-Patterned Stone staff, one of the best early game staff in Black Myth Wukong.

To get this staff you will first need to find and collect all eight Buddha Eyeballs items. Once you have them all, go to the Stone Vanguard boss fight area and you will find another rock at the entrance. Interact with it and this will spawn Shigandang boss in Chapter 2.

Go to the nearest Keeper’s Shrine after defeating this boss and you will be able to craft the Cloud-Patterned Stone Staff in Black Myth Wukong.

9. Kang-Jin Staff

After defeating the Kang-Jin Loong boss in Chapter 3, you will get the Starlit Cloud-Bidden Antler unique item, which can be used to craft the Kang-Jin staff. While the weapons you get in Chapter 2 are good enough to beat bosses in Chapter 3, the Kang-Jin Staff’s thunder damage increases the fun you get while giving a good beatdown to bosses.

The best part of using the Kang-Ji staff is that the punishing Downpour attack executes Thunder damage to the enemy instead of area damage. This applies the thunder status effect as you keep on attacking a boss and potentially make it weak towards taking more damage over time.

8. Chu-Bai Spear

While most early game weapons you get encourage you to use the Smash stance or the charged heavy attack, the Chu-Bai Spear staff, one of the best weapons in Black Myth Wukong makes Thrust stance moves more powerful.

To get the Chu-Bai Spear in Black Myth Wukong, you will need to complete the Prisoner Quest. If you have not got this staff still, we recommend you check out our Prisoner quest guide in Black Myth Wukong and get this amazing Thrust stance weapon in the game.

7. Spikeshaft Staff

Seeing Through nullifies incoming enemy attacks and you can trigger this by using the Resolute Counterflow skill of Smash Stance. If you have mastered it then the Spikeshaft staff is the best staff to use in Black Myth Wukong as you gain Focus for a brief moment after Seeing Through an enemy.

You will be able to craft the Spikeshaft Staff after completing Chapter 3 in Black Myth Wukong.

6. Chitin Staff

Chitin Staff is an Epic rarity weapon that helps you regain your lost health after you have successfully landed a charged heavy attack hit. Each Focus Point you use will recover some health back to your character.

This makes Chitin Staff an excellent pick in Black Myth Wukong, and you can continue using it till mid to late game.

To get the Chitin Staff in Black Myth Wukong, you will need to first defeat the Second Sister. After that, you will be able to craft the weapon at any Keeper’s Shrine.

5. Spider Celestial Staff

The Spider Celestial Staff can be crafted after you have made the Chitin Staff in Chapter 3. However, you will first need to defeat the Violet Spider boss and get the unique item called Spider Leg.

Similar to the Chitin Staff, this weapon also recovers some health as you use the Focus Point in dealing with the heavy-charged attack. However, if you are in a poisoned state, your attacks on the target will build a poison bane.

4. Staff of Blazing Karma

To craft the Staff of Blazing Karma, you will first need to make the Cloud-Patterned Stone Staff. After that, beating a secret boss near the Secret Area of Chapter 5 will give enough Samadhi Fire Crystals to craft the Staff of Blazing Karma.

The best part of Staff of Blazing Karma is that it favors charged heavy attacks in Smash Stance. When you unleash a heavy attack utilizing over 3 Focus Points, the point of impact leaves a laval puddle on the ground, burning nearby targets.

3. Visionary Centipede Staff

Visionary Centipede Staff is a better and upgraded version of the Chitin Staff and Spider Celestial Staff. You still recover health as you consume Focus Points by doing the heavy-charged attacks. However, if you are in a poisoned state, the health recovery is enhanced significantly.

To get the Visionary Centipede Staff, you will need to beat the Hundred-Eyed Daoist Master in Chapter 4. After that, go to a Keeper’s Shrine in Chapter 5 and you can craft this staff.

2. Golden Loong Staff

Obtaining the Golden Loong Staff requires a lot of quest completion, beating secret bosses, and obtaining unique items for crafting. For starters, you will need to get the Loong Scales in Chapter 2 and then defeat the secret boss behind the waterfall in Chapter 1 and Chapter 2.

You need to beat two more Loong bosses found in Chapter 3 and Chapter 4, and once you have done that you will be able to craft the Golden Loong Staff.

This is one of the best mid to late-game staffs in Black Myth Wukong and it also comes with the Mythical rarity from the get-go. It has a unique effect where the Pillar Stance heavy attacks summon a Loong that deals Thunder damage.

1. Jingubang

Jingubang is Sun Wukong’s staff, and you can wield it after obtaining all four armor pieces in Chapter 6. This is by far the best weapon or staff in Black Myth Wukong that you will get and will help you defeat bosses easily should you start the NG+ run.

The unique effect of Jingubang is that the fourth Focus Point no longer depletes over time. However, this is the only staff in Black Myth Wukong that utilizes perks from Sun Wukong’s Gold Suozi armor set pieces.

If you equip any two pieces, you will enable two effects that favor spell casting, critical hit chance and spell cooldown.

That is pretty much everything I had to mention about the Black Myth Wukong’s best staff. Before you go, I recommend you check out the Black Myth Wukong Spirit Transformations tier list, Bishui Golden-Eyed Beast boss fight guide, and Bishui Golden-Eyed Beast boss fight guides.

