The Best Armor & How To Get Them Sets In Black Myth Wukong

Wearing the best armor set in Black Myth Wukong significantly strengthens your combat abilities, making it easier to defeat bosses. However, with more than 10 armor sets in the game, you’ll need to switch to a new one each time you unlock it to take on specific powerful bosses. This guide lists the 10 best armor sets to consider wearing throughout the early, mid, and late stages of Black Myth Wukong.

10. Galeguard Set

The combat in Black Myth Wukong is all about timing the dodges and striking the enemy when it is safe. This means the perfect dodges are a rewarding mechanic and the Galeguard set is the best armor if you’ve mastered it.

If you perform three perfect dodges in a short duration, you recover some Mana. On the other hand, you also generate Focus and get a slight cooldown on spells. All of this easily makes the Galeguard set the best armor set in Black Myth Wukong.

You can get the Galeguard set by crafting it after defeating the Stone Vanguard in Chapter 2. You can find it between Fright Cliff and Rockrest Flat Shrines in Yellow Wind Ridge.

9. Iron Set

There is no dedicated button to use for parry or deflection but to use the Rock Solid spell or Resolute Counterflow skill. However, if you like using the Rock Solid, then wearing the Iron armor set is the best option to go with.

Every time you successfully deflect an incoming attack using the Rock Solid spell, your next hit deals considerably high damage. Other than this, you quickly gain a lot of Focus, and the Rock Solid spell cooldown is also reduced significantly.

Iron Set is a legendary armor that you can craft after defeating the Yin Tiger in the Zodiac Village of Chapter 3.

8. Loongscale Set

Loongscale set is obtained by crafting after defeating the Kang-Jin Star boss in Chapter 3. The armor set has three set pieces and wearing all three will trigger its unique effect called Thunder Veins.

Every time you use the Vengeful Mirage talent, you will inflict Thunder Bane on the enemy. Other than that, the shocked state duration is reduced massively and you also deal moderate Thunder damage to a foe.

7. Ochre Set

Ochre Set is a three-armor piece gear that you can craft after defeating Yellow Wind Sage in Chapter 2 of Black Myth Wukong. This is easily one of the early game armor sets that provide a defense to your Cloud Mist clone and duplicates.

While this epic rarity armor may not have a powerful unique effect when compared to other armor set pieces in this list. For early game, the Ochre Set is easily the best armor set in Black Myth Wukong.

6. Insect Set

The Insect Set is easily the best armor if you are running with a Poison build in Black Myth Wukong. That is because the unique effect of this gear is that you inflict significantly more damage from all poison-inflicting attacks. Besides this, sipping gourd also gives you more Focus and increases medicinal effects.

Defeat Fuban in Chapter 2 if you want to get the Insect Set. After that, you must defeat The Scorpionlord and The Duskveil boss in Chapter 4. Once you have done all these steps you can craft all four pieces of the Insect set in Black Myth Wukong.

5. Yaksha Outrage Set

Yaksha Outrage Set benefits a high-risk and high-reward playstyle as your attack increases significantly when your health is low. This means you will need to be good at dodging and deflecting attacks while keeping your character alive on low health.

To get the Yaksha Outrage armor set, you will need to complete Chapter 5 by defeating the Yaksha King boss in Black Myth Wukong. Then you can craft this armor set at any Keeper’s Shrine.

4. Non-Pure Armor Set

Non-Pure is a four-piece Legendary rarity armor set that you unlock after defeating Zhu Bajie in Chapter 4 of Black Myth Wukong. This set favors a tanky playstyle as you take reduced damage after exiting a Transformation or a Spirit.

There’s mud on your character when it returns to normal form, which increases Might recovery as Dodges and Perfect Dodges also recover a small amount of additional Might.

The Non-Pure armor set easily qualifies for the best armor set in Black Myth Wukong that you can use till the endgame. Although you may need to upgrade the armor set pieces while approaching the end-game bosses.

3. Centipede Set

The Centipede Set looks cool with black and red color accents and performs best when you use it while exploring areas and reaching boss fights. The unique effect of the armor set is that your attack increases moderately after defeating an enemy.

This means that the Centipede armor set is good for exploration and defeating small foes, but sadly, this is not good enough when it comes to facing bosses.

To get the Centipede set, you must defeat the Hundred-Eyed Daoist Master at the end of Chapter 4. After that, you can craft this armor set at any Keeper’s Shrine.

2. Bull King Set

Mythical rarity armor sets are by far the best armor pieces in Black Myth Wukong and the Bull King set is easily my second top pick. You can obtain the Bull King armor set after defeating Bishui Golden Eyed Beast – which in itself is no easy feat.

Nevertheless, you can craft the Bull King set after you have defeated this boss in the secret area of Chapter 5 in Black Myth Wukong.

This armor favors a reckless playstyle as it generates focus when you’re hit or staggered. It increases your overall Defense stat temporarily too. However, it disables perfect dodges as you wear all four armor set pieces. However, you do get Tenacity when the health is below 50%.

1. Monkey King Set

Most armor set’s effects can be triggered by wearing all four set pieces, the Monkey King set is not among most armor sets. This is the only armor set that comes with a five-set-piece bonus. The Jingubang staff, even though this is one of the best weapons in Black Myth Wukong, is part of the Monkey King set.

The best part of the Monkey King set is its unique effect: the fourth Focus Point no longer depletes over time. Other than this, wearing three armor set pieces enables the first perk. Every time you cast three spells, it increases overall critical hit chance moderately.

However, if you wear all five Monkey King armor set pieces, you activate the second perk: every critical hit reduces the cooldown of all spells.

Here is how to get the Monkey King set in Black Myth Wukong:

The Golden Feng-Tail Crown: Defeat the Feng-Tail General boss.

Defeat the Feng-Tail General boss. The Gold Suozi Armor: Defeat Gold Armored Rhino.

Defeat Gold Armored Rhino. The Dian-Cui Loong-Soaring Bracers: Defeat Emerald-Armed Mantis.

Defeat Emerald-Armed Mantis. The Lotus Silk Cloudtreader: Defeat Cloudtreading Deer.

Defeat Cloudtreading Deer. The Jingubang: Collect by interacting with it in the Water Curtain Cave after collecting all armor set pieces.

That is everything you need to know about the best armor sets in Black Myth Wukong. Before you go, I recommend you also read Black Myth Wukong: how to increase Max Health & Mana, All Buddha Eyes locations, and how to sober up the Drunk Pig guides.

