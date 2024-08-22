Black Myth Wukong: Unlock NPC Hub Area & Yin Tiger Blacksmith

Black Myth Wukong is filled with secrets and hidden areas for players to stumble on in their playthrough. One of these is a hidden hub area called the Zodiac Village which is located inside the Painted Realm. Here, all the vendor NPCs are present, including Yin Tiger the blacksmith. This guide will show you how to exactly unlock this NPC hub area and the Yin Tiger Blacksmith (who can upgrade your gear) in Black Myth Wukong.

How To Unlock the Painted Realm Hub & Yin Tiger Blacksmith In Black Myth Wukong

To unlock the Zodiac Village, located inside the painted realm, you’ll have to complete a quest given to you by the Chen Loong. You’ll meet him halfway through Chapter 3 on the shores of Bitter Lake. I’ll be showing how to find Chen Long and the steps to complete the quest in order to unlock the hub area and the Yin Tiger blacksmith in Black Myth Wukong.

Finding Chen Loong Boss

After escaping the Pagoda realm and helping Bajiye escape the clutches of Kang-Jin Star, you’ll travel to Bitter Lake’s shore. After reaching the Bitter Lake and activating the North Shore of the Bitter Lake shrine, make a U-turn and head straight along the coast. Once you head a bit farther, you’ll see a dragon in the distance talking.

After approaching the dragon, the boss fight against Chen Loong will begin. The boss fight is pretty easy if you’re kitted out. Chen Loong will try to claw at you first imbued with lightning. If you dodge it successfully and damage him, he’ll fly away and send bolts from the air. He’ll also try to swoop toward you randomly.

He’s an older dragon so all his attacks are relatively slow and easily dodgeable compared to other bosses. After you defeat him, he’ll start to play the victim and tell you to fetch a resurrection pill from Xu Dog.

Fetching the Resurrection Pill from Xu Dog

After hearing the request from Chen Loong, make your way back to the Shrine and travel to the Cellar of the Crouching Tiger Temple. Once you reach here, go up to Xu Dog and you’ll see a new option to talk to him.

After starting a conversation with Xu Dog, he’ll tell you that he and Chen Loong have been friends for a long time. He’ll also give you the resurrection pill, as well as a formula for a Fortifying Medicament medicine.

After receiving the medicine from Xu Dog, travel back to Chen Loong’s location. This time, you’ll find him near a shack next to the shoreline.

After delivering the medicine to him, Chen Loong will be happy as he now has the strength to unseal the Painted Realm. It’s a realm he built with fellow Zodiac deities as a peaceful haven. After handing you the painting, you’ll be sucked into it.

Discovering the Zodiac Village in the Painted Realm

Now you’ll arrive at the Zodiac Village inside the Painted Realm. The first thing you should do upon arriving here is activate the shrine behind you.

After that, you should go talk to Xu Dog as he’ll be grateful to you for helping Chen Loong reunite everyone. He’ll also give you some medicines as a thank you and you can request for more periodically. After that, you can also talk to Shen Monkey beside him for an interesting dialogue interaction.

Now head up the nearest stairs to find Chen Loong standing in a doorway. You’ll be able to give him any seeds that you find in the world and he’ll harvest them for you. Once the harvest is done, you’ll be able to obtain the materials. You can periodically collect the yield when you visit the Painted Realm hub area in Black Myth Wukong.

Meeting Yin Tiger Blacksmith

After meeting up with every NPC, just keep following the path until you reach an open area with Yin Tiger sharpening his sword. After a brief conversation, you’ll be able to craft weapons and gear, as well as, upgrade your existing gear from him.

The main importance of the Yin Tiger blacksmith in Black Myth Wukong is that he can help you upgrade your gear pieces to higher levels. If you like specific set bonuses from a gear and want to use it throughout the game, you can just get it upgraded from him. Yin Tiger will raise rarity of the gear pieces as well as their defense stats.

In addition to his purpose, you can also challenge Yin Tiger to a duel. If you do that, he’ll pick up his sword and face you off in the area. I recommend to not do this unless you’re at a high enough level to take him on. He’s one of the strongest bosses in Black Myth Wukong and going in unprepared will get you killed.

However, if you do manage to defeat him, you’ll unlock his transformation, the Ebon Flow. You’ll also be able to craft legendary Iron-Tough gear pieces.

If you’re in chapter 3, I recommend picking up an item that will let you restore Mana during combat. There’s also a guide on accessing hidden bosses beyond the waterfall and sand wall.

