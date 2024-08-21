Black Myth Wukong: How To Recover Mana During Combat

Black Myth Wukong features a really dynamic combat system with a heavy emphasis on resource management. Mana is one of the most precious resources as it lets you use your spells while in combat. Although your Mana refills by resting at shrines or respawning after death, there’s another way to recover mana during combat with your gourd in Black Myth: Wukong.

Way To Recover Mana During Combat In Black Myth Wukong

The item that can help you recover Mana while in combat is called “Turtle Tear.” It’s a soak that you can equip in your gourd which will help you recover a moderate amount of mana at full health. It’s a pretty useful item if you like using spells a lot while fighting enemies and want to relieve some of the stress of mana management. So, let me show you how to get the Turtle Tear soak in Black Myth Wukong.

Reaching The North Shore of the Bitter Lake

You’ll be able to get this item in Chapter 3 of Black Myth Wukong after escaping the Pagoda Prison. After you escape the prison, you’ll need to defeat Captain Wise-Voice and Kang-Jin Star before meeting your boar companion, Zhu Bajie. You’ll also discover that you’re on a gigantic turtle who’s a friend of Bajie. They’re heading towards Bitter Lake in search of the Tutle’s Snake General friend.

After reaching the North Shore of the Bitter Lake, you’ll need to make your way forward until you come across two paths. One path will be leading to the left inside a cave while the other will follow along the lake on the right. Follow the path on the left that goes along the lake with huge bones on it.

Defeat Apramana Bat Boss

Once you go down this path, you’ll see the bare bones of the Snake General scattered on the shore. Keep following the path and go through the bone arch on the right side. On reaching the end of the path littered with bones, you’ll encounter the golden Apramana Bat boss.

Defeating this boss isn’t that tough. It’ll fly off into the air and mostly either swoop down, spin around, or perform repeated ground slams to damage you. It can also turn into solid gold that will deflect your attacks so keep a lookout for that.

After you defeat the boss, it’ll fly away. You’ll need to examine the bones of the Snake General. This will trigger a cutscene where the Turtle learns about the passing of his Snake General and starts to mourn. While mourning his fallen friend, a tear will drop from the Turtle’s eyes and onto the Shore of the Bitter Lake.

Bajie will tell you that the Tear holds great power and the Destined One should take it as a thanks from the Turtle.

Collect the Turtle Tear From the Shore

Now all you have to do is go all the way back to the North Shore of the Bitter Lake. Once you backtrack, you’ll see the greenish glow of the tear on the shore of the Lake. Collect the tear and it’ll be added to your inventory.

Go to the shrine and inside the Drinks menu to equip the Turtle Tear item as a soak. Now if you’re low on mana while in combat, you can drink from the gourd, and recover Mana instead if you’re at full health.

So that’s how you’ll recover your mana during combat in Black Myth Wukong. If you like Black Myth: Wukong guides, I recommend checking our best settings for PC, how to go through Waterfall and Sand Wall, and helping out the Man-In-Stone.

