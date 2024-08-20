Black Myth Wukong: Enter Waterfall & Sand Wall In Chapters 1 & 2

There are tons of hidden areas to find and bosses to fight in Black Myth: Wukong. You’ll get to find several secrets stuff in the beginning of chapters 1 and 2 motivating you to explore for the rest of the game. Two of such areas in these chapters are hidden away behind waterfall and a sand wall. You’ll need to find a particular key item to access the flowing water/sand and face the hidden boss. So, here’s how you can go through the waterfall or sand wall in chapters 1 and 2 respectively in Black Myth Wukong.

Recommended Videos

How to Get the Loong Scales in Black Myth Wukong

Source: GameScience via Gamepur

Loong Scales is the key item you need to go through the waterfall and sand wall in chapters 1 and 2 respectively. However, you’ll get this specific item in Chapter 2 so you’ll have to travel back to Chapter 1 to go across the waterfall.

If you want to get Loong Scales, you’ll need to defeat the First Prince of the Flowing Sands boss. You’ll have this boss encounter after facing off against the duo bosses, the King and Second Prince of the Flowing Sands.

Source: GameScience via Gamepur

In this battle, the easier way is to simply take down the Second Prince. This will allow the King to run away into the cavern and following him will trigger the next boss fight.

You could alternatively take down King first then face the raging Second Prince later which will still let you the boss fight. He’ll drop a piece of meat that you can drop in the chasm to lure out the next boss.

Source: GameScience via Gamepur

Anyway, reach the next area and trigger the First Prince of the Flowing Sands boss fight. During the fight, the boss will charge you to deal damage. Before this happens, you need to position yourself right in front of the large mural decorated with stone statues.

Once the boss starts charging you, dodge out of its way at the last second as its head will hit the mural opening a crack in the mural. Now go about defeating the boss as normal.

Source: GameScience via Gamepur

Once you take down the boss, head inside the crack on the wall in the mural and you’ll enter a hidden chamber. The chamber is empty mostly with the exception of a golden chest sitting at the far end. Open the chest and you’ll get the Loong Scales.

Now you approach the Sand Wall in Chapter 2 or the Waterfall in Chapter 1 in any order you want.

Editor’s Note: If you’ve already defeated the boss without using it to crack open the Mural, don’t worry! Just equip the Wandering Wight spirit and use it’s head slam attack to bust open a crack in the mural. Just make sure to aim at the center of the wall.

Enter the Waterfall in Chapter 1 (Red Loong Hidden Boss)

Source: GameScience via Gamepur

Now that you have the Loong Scales, you can travel to the “Outside the Forest” Shrine in the Black Wind Mountain area. Once you arrive at the shrine, Go forward and take the first left. Follow this path until you come across the golden chest at the intersection.

Take a left from the golden chest and keep following this path till you cross the steam. You’ll see a narrow path between the rocks on the left. Go through it and you’ll arrive at the Waterfall.

Source: GameScience via Gamepur

You’ll hear a disembodied voice talking about something as you approach the Waterfall. Simply interact with the Waterfall and you’ll use the Loong Scales item to disperse it revealing a passage behind it. Entering the passage will play a cutscene introducing us to the hidden dragon boss of Chapter 1, Red Loong.

The fight is pretty straightforward. The goal is to deal enough damage that the boss becomes stunned. Once it’s stunned, focus all your strikes toward its back which has glowing sacks as it’ll deal more damage. The boss will mainly attack you with lightning and pounce at you which you can easily dodge.

After you defeat the boss, a golden chest will spawn that you can loot.

Go Through the Sand Wall in Chapter 2 (Black Loong Hidden Boss)

Source: GameScience via Gamepur

To go through the Sand Wall in Chapter 2, you’ll need to first travel to the “Rockrest Flat” Shrine in the Yellow Wind Ridge area. Once you arrive at the shrine, you’ll see a stairway leading upwards. Start following this path until you see a Sand Wall blocking a pathway.

Use the Loong Scales here too to disperse the Sand Wall and reveal a massive door. Entering the door will lead you to the Hidden Loong Cavern where you’ll face the Black Loong hidden boss.

This boss is a little bit tougher than Red Loong as you’ll need to watch out for its dual weapons that smash into the ground sending out electrical shockwaves. His normal attacks are easy to dodge, but once he starts charging up electrical energy, he’ll start pounding the ground in sync with the music.

You’ll need to time your jumps right as the pattern of shockwaves becomes erratic for a moment. Alternatively, once you watch him charge this attack, quickly find a rock in the arena and get onto it. Wait for the attack to finish then come down and start attacking Black Loong.

Here, A Pluck of Many and the Red Tides transformation will work wonders as Black Loong has a wide stature so you won’t be missing any attacks. Once you defeat him, a golden chest will spawn that you can loot.

So this is how you can go across the waterfall and the sand wall in chapters 1 and 2 in Black Myth: Wukong. If you’re enjoying the game, I recommend checking out other guides like the Drunk Pig quest, helping Man-In-Stone, finding all Buddha eyes, and the best early game skills to unlock first in Black Myth: Wukong.

Gamepur is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy