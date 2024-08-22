Black Myth Wukong: How To Beat The Yellow Wind Sage Boss

Yellow Wind Sage is the final boss of Chapter 2 in Black Myth Wukong, and defeating this one starts the next chapter in the game. However, beating this giant rat wielding a massive trident is not easy, and you need some of the best skills to overcome every attack the boss throws at you. This guide explains all the attack patterns of Yellow Wind Sage in Black Myth Wukong and the best strategy to beat the boss.

Yellow Wind Sage Attack Patterns

Source: GameScience via Gamepur

Attacks Description 4-Hit Trident Swipe The go-to attack of Yellow Wind Sage is to swipe the trident three time and then slam the final blow into the ground. Ground Slam If you continue attacking the feet of the boss, he will occasionally just land a ground slam attack. Jump Kick If you continue attacking the feet of the boss, he will occasionally just make a ground slam attack. Gold Waves Yellow Wind Sage will maintain some distance from you if you attack the boss relentlessly. After that, the boss will hurl a few vertical and horizontal gold waves from a distance at you. Trident Whirlwind After depleting nearly 30-40 percent of the boss’s health, he will use the trident to create a whirlwind. Each swing has a high chance to hit you so the safe move here is to stay away from the boss. Dust Mist Similar to the Cloud Mist of the Destined One, Yellow Wind Sage goes into the Dust Mist where you cannot attack him but he disappears and strikes you swiftly. Leaping Attacks When the boss is no longer holding the statue in his hand, he will start doing leaping attacks. Watch out for a trident swing which is then followed by a big leap attack with an overhead trident strike. Kick Attack After a 2-second delay, Yellow Wind Sage follows up with the kick attack after the Leaping attack as mentioned above. This is an animated attack so if you get hit, you will deal massive damage. Trident swing and gold tridents Yellow Wind sage hurls the trident from the left side and lashes it upwards. This attack is followed by the boss’s glowing left hand, which summons gold friends on the ground right in front of the boss. Trident Hurl and Slam Yellow Wind Sage will hurl the trident from ground to overhead and then slam it right in front. This spawns gold tridents in a straight line. Falling Rock Statue The boss roars and summons a giant statue from the ground that comes down crashing onto you. Tornado summon When the boss’s health is down to last 30-20 percent, he will summon a tornado that random moves around the boss arena. Yellow Wind Sage – All Attacks

How To Beat Yellow Wind Sage in Black Myth Wukong

Source: GameScience via Gamepur

Yellow Wind Sage has one health bar but three different phases. When the boss fight starts, you will find him wielding a trident in the right hand and holding a head in the left hand. This phase lasts until you deplete the boss’s health to 30-40 percent.

In the second aggro state, the head remains in the air and Yellow Wind Sage becomes much more agile and swift in its attacks. He uses the trident, kicks, and summons gold waves to deal damage.

Once you have depleted nearly 60-70 percent of the boss’s health, you trigger the third aggro state. The boss recalls the head statue and casts a tornado that moves in the battle arena.

Source: GameScience via Gamepur

The tough part about the Yellow Wind Sage boss fight is that he deals a very high damage per hit. This can be managed if you unlock Foundation skills from the Survival skill tree. Typically, you should unlock skills that give you damage reduction and increase the chances of dealing critical hits chance.

This way not only will you be dealing more damage per hit but will also take less damage every time the boss hits you.

Focus on building the ‘Focus Points’ and then dealing massive damage using the charged strike or skill’s attack that uses the ‘Focus Points’. For example, landing a Resolute Counterflow skill followed by Skyfall Strike will stagger the boss for a few seconds and if you follow this attack with a spirit attack, such as Wandering Wight’s head smash, the boss will fall flat to the ground.

Source: GameScience via Gamepur

Also, as a thumb of rule, you should dodge and not take hits in the first two aggro states of the boss. That is because the final aggro state becomes much more punishing. Therefore, reserve the gourd usage for the third phase.

Craft potions and pellets, especially the ones that increase your damage and incoming damage reduction. The potions help a lot as the boss hits hard.

That is pretty much everything I had to entail about Black Myth Wukong Yellow Wind Sage boss fight.

