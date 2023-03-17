Bleach: Immortal Soul codes (March 2023)

Tite Kubo’s Bleach has seen a big revival lately. The last arc of the manga is finally getting the anime treatment and there are several mobile games based on the property for fans to dive into. One of these, Bleach: Immortal Soul, lets players guide Ichigo, Rukia, and Chad through some of their biggest adventures to date.

If you’re looking to upgrade your characters or to gain new heroes to take into battle, you’ll want to redeem the codes below for free Gold and resources. Like in games like PUBG Mobile, you’ll need to be quick to get the rewards for these codes. Redeem them all and you’ll be moving through the story faster than you can say “Bankai!”

All Bleach: Immortal Soul codes

Bleach: Immortal Soul codes (Working)

These are the codes that currently work for Bleach: Immortal Soul.

46BWRM6U — Reward: 200k Gold, 50x Fractured Soulstones, 20x Soul Stone Pouch

Bleach: Immortal Soul codes (Expired)

These are the codes that have sadly already expired for Bleach: Immortal Soul.

BARAG0209

VJP7J64E

EXDFQP78

YAMAMT0121

PS50WDLV

STRK0119

FHROHK86

RUKI0114

979GYBXS

04SJPF0

TOSHRO1220

LYVRHV0I

TOSHRO1220

ISSN1210

5RZWT2JR

Y6ND1DUC

ULQUI1201

QIWTEFJX

5Y6H8VKK

3TRZYYV

04U6IQO6

1015Ganju

HPT8CBL6

Zommari1013

ove1010

X316OCS6

1G27878Z

Rangiku0929

Q10Q6YMO

Ganten0921

Yumi0919

KNHPEG8M

TM9LUYJK

GINICHIMARU0910

SK1QABGL

HACHIGEN0908

NGM1TXPS

ORIHIME0903

J4SZ34AS

renji0831

Dordoni0828

RYGJZ4MF

SHUH0814

9NPFVV4Z

F6X03BNI

KMF62AXV

ISAN0802

HIYO0801

GRIMM0731

K24H5ARK

KENS0730

HALI0725

RUY3GU0H

WC404AM3

ICHI0715

9K8841RR

How to redeem codes in Bleach: Immortal Soul

It is easy to redeem codes in Bleach: Immortal Soul. Just follow these simple steps:

Complete the first chapter of the game Return to your Character Menu by clicking on the Character Portrait icon in the top left corner of the screen Click on the Settings Cog Wheel icon in the top right corner of the screen and scroll down to the Other section Click on Redeem and enter the code you wish to redeem in the text box that appears. Click Yes and the rewards should appear on the screen. If you get a Verification Failed message, then the code you entered is not valid. If you get a Time Requirement is not met error, the code has already expired

How to get more codes for Bleach: Immortal Soul

The developers for Bleach: Immortal Soul usually put out new codes when they release new content for the game. Codes are usually announced via their Facebook page or Twitter account. If you want to connect with other players and find out about any codes you might have missed, you should join the game’s official Discord server as well.

Why won’t my Bleach: Immortal Soul codes work?

Most likely, codes for Bleach: Immortal Soul don’t work because they have already expired. These codes are usually only available for a week or two before they expire, so be sure to check which error message you’re getting when you redeem them. If you’re sure the code should be working, check to make sure you typed it correctly. The codes are case-sensitive so any small typo will cause them to be invalid.

How do you trigger a combo in Bleach: Immortal Soul?

The gameplay in Bleach: Immortal Soul is slightly more involved than other mobile games of its type. You have to click on the character you want to attack during combat. Once you do, a sliding timer will appear over the enemy. If you tap your next character’s icon when the timer lines up, you’ll trigger a perfect follow-up, which will create a powerful combo attack. Using this will not only keep you alive longer but also net you greater rewards at the end of the fight.

What kind of game is Bleach: Immortal Soul?

Bleach: Immortal Soul is a mobile action game set in the world of Tite Kubo’s iconic manga and anime, Bleach. In it, characters build teams from the show’s huge cast of characters and use them to fight Hollows and other powerful enemies. The game relies on careful timing and a well-balanced team to make your way through the anime’s long and action-packed story.