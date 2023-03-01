Blox Fruits Magma Fruit guide – is it good, how to obtain, and awakening

Magma Fruit is a popular choice among Blox Fruits players due to its usefulness. Whether you’re grinding sea beasts or battling other players, this fruit has much to offer. In this guide, we’ll explore the strengths and weaknesses of Magma Fruit, how to obtain it, and the cost of awakening it.

Is Magma Fruit good in Blox Fruits?

Magma Fruit is considered one of the best fruits in Blox Fruits due to its versatility and high damage output. It is particularly useful for sea beast grinding because of its water walking passive and damage over time. Additionally, the fruit is easy to use and requires minimal mastery, making it a great choice for first-time Blox Fruits players.

One of the main advantages of Magma Fruit is its high damage output, which is the highest in the game if all the puddle damage is applied. It is also a great fruit for grinding, as its attacks leave a magma mark that works like lava, dealing extra damage. The fruit’s awakened form has two of the highest damaging moves, making it a top-tier grinding fruit.

Despite its many advantages, Magma Fruit does have some drawbacks. For example, unawakened Magma’s flight move only glides on the ground, making it less useful for aerial attacks. The fruit’s elemental immunity also does not work on bosses, and some of its moves are difficult to land outside of combos or when opponents are sky camping.

Still, Magma Fruit is highly recommended for players who want to maximize their damage output and versatility in Blox Fruits. It is easy to obtain, relatively cheap and has many advantages that make it a great choice for sea beast grinding and general gameplay.

How to get Magma Fruit in Blox Fruits

To get Magma Fruit in Blox Fruits, you can purchase it for 850,000 beli or 1,300 Robux from the Blox Fruits Dealer, find it under trees, or obtain it from the Blox Fruit Gacha. It has a 10% chance to be in each stock and a 7.2% chance to spawn in-game every hour.

Magma Fruit awakening cost

Here is the list of all awakened Magma moveset and their fragment cost, with a total of 14,500 fragments.