Blox Fruits Spider Fruit guide – is it good, how to obtain, and awakening

Blox Fruits is a popular Roblox game that offers players a variety of devil fruits with unique abilities. The Spider Fruit, formerly known as the String Fruit, is one such fruit that has caught the attention of many players. This guide will explore the Spider Fruit, discussing its strengths and weaknesses, how to obtain it, and the cost of awakening its full potential.

Is Spider Fruit good in Blox Fruits?

The Spider Fruit in Blox Fruits can be decent if used wisely, but it is not good fruit for grinding because it dosent have Elemental effect. However, it has some advantages, making it an excellent fruit for PvP when awakened. The fruit has high damage, and the awakened and unawakened X moves have stunning capabilities, making it one of the best PvP fruits. Spider Path is a relatively fast flight that can cover a large distance if aimed upwards, making it useful for escaping or chasing enemies.

The fruit is also good for killing bosses, dealing high damage, and having good stuns. When awakened, it has high combo potential, and many of its moves can break Instinct, making it a powerful choice in battles. However, the unawakened Spider Fruit has small hitboxes, making it challenging to hit moves in PvP, except for Ultimate Thread move. Additionally, you must hold all awakened Spider moves to execute their full damage, and others can cancel them with DoT attacks.

The unawakened Z and X moves have a bad range and small hitboxes, making them easy to dodge, and the unawakened V move has a high end-lag, which can be dangerous if missed. The fruit also requires good aim to use well in PvP and can be countered easily. Ultimately, you can weigh the advantages and disadvantages and decide if its the right choice for you.

How to get Spider Fruit in Blox Fruits

Screenshot by Gamepur

To get the Spider Fruit in Blox Fruits, players can purchase it from the Blox Fruits Dealer for either Beli or Robux. The fruit costs 1,500,000 Beli or 1,800 Robux. The Spider Fruit has a 4% chance of being in each stock and a 5.7% chance to spawn in-game every hour.

Spider Fruit awakened moveset and their cost

Here is the complete list of awakened Spider Fruit moveset and their corresponding fragment costs.