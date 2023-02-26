Blox Fruits Colosseum quest guide

Blox Fruits is massive with everything it offers and sometimes to get ahead in the game, you need to complete certain quests. One of these quests is the Colosseum quest, which requires you to fight powerful enemies and solve a puzzle. This Blox Fruits walkthrough guide will help you complete the Colosseum quest from start to finish.

Colosseum quest walkthrough in Blox Fruits

To start the Colosseum quest in Blox Fruits, you must go to the Cafe at the Kingdom of Rose in the second sea. Here you will find Bartilo and talking to him will begin the quest. He will give you the objective of killing 50 swan pirates. You can find them past the big wall outside the cafe on the right side. They are level 850 enemies, so you must be at that level or above to have a chance of defeating them.

Once you are done, head back to the Cafe and talk to Bartilo. This time, you will get the objective to kill Jeremy. You can find him on the huge ring on top of the cliffs just behind where you killed the swan pirates. It’s a level 850 boss, so you must be strong and reactive to be able to defeat him.

Once you are done with that, return to Barlito again. Lastly, He will ask you to free the prisoners held under the Colosseum. But first, you must go to the top of Swan’s Mansion, which is just behind the Colosseum. On the roof of the mention, you will find a dining table with some markers; remember them or take a screenshot of them.

Now head to the Colosseum and at the very bottom, you will find the entrance to the prison area. Here you will see the marking from the Swan’s Mansion at different places. To free the prisons, tap markings in the order they were written on the table. This will free the prisoner and open your way to go to the third sea.