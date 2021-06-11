Broken Isle Mural Puzzle – water level puzzle solution – Genshin Impact

The expansion of the Golden Apple Archipelago means that all new quests, missions, and puzzles are available to players to complete. One of them involves tracking down five different murals in The Other Side of Isle and Sea, but interesting those murals can have their own secrets.

The mural on the Broken Isles is actually giving players the answer to a puzzle that involves the entire island group, and in this guide, we will show you how to solve it. The best way to do this puzzle is to just take your time, it can be a little confusing and you will not want to make any mistakes or there will be a lot of backtracking involved.

The Broken Isle Mural Puzzle Solution

The first step to solving any puzzle is to give each area a designation. As you can see, all the pools have been given unique names, and the water levels are Level 1 to Level 3, with 1 being the lowest water level of each pool, and three being the highest level of each pool. This way, it becomes a simple matter of listing what each location should be. We have included individual screenshots of the level each pool should be at below as well, to help anyone who wants them.

Each pool has two flat stones near it that you can stand on. One of them will raise the water a level, the other will drop the water a level. Use them to get the water to the correct levels.

Middle – Level 1

Left 1 – Level 2

Left 2 – Level 3 – you need to break a storm stone to make it rain into the pool and fill it up.

Right 1 – Level 1 – you need to break the rocks above the pool to get the water to flow down and fill it up.

RIght 2 – Level 2

Middle – Level 1

Left 1 – Level 2

Left 2 – Level 3

Right 1 – Level 1

Right 2 – Level 2

After that, players will need to go to the point marked by the player indicator below and stand in front of the five pillars. There are five more pressure plates here, and they will need to be stood on in a specific order.

The order to stand on the plates is basically marked by the scratches on each pillar, but to make it easier on you we have the image below showing the exact order.

Once you have stood on them all in the right order, three chests will appear for you to loot and that is the end of the puzzle.