Call of Duty: Mobile – Current Client Version is smaller than the last login (5024) error details

Call of Duty: Mobile players are currently reporting an error while trying to login into that game that says, “Current Client Version is smaller than the last login (5024)”. Due to this bug, players are not able to enter the game and play any match, which is becoming quite frustrating for everyone. The sad news is that it is not the only bug appearing in COD Mobile at the moment.

Those players who are able to login into the game are not able to access any section because of the “version too old 74031” or “Download the latest version to access this feature.” Both the errors mean that you don’t have the latest version of Call of Duty: Mobile, and meanwhile, Activision has acknowledged these bugs and is actively working to fix them.

Fix the game mfss pic.twitter.com/Hw589iCaeV — Abhishek Bhardwaj (@MumbaikarGooner) June 29, 2021

Both these errors occurred after the Call of Duty: Mobile Season 5 update started rolling out; however, these issues are expected to resolve soon as the update rolls out for everyone in a few hours on Google Play Store and Apple Store. Players can then download the latest patch to enjoy the latest features of COD Mobile Season 5, including new maps, modes, events, weapons, and more.