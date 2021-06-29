Call of Duty: Mobile version too old 74031 error – Download the latest version to access this feature details

COD Mobile Season 5 update has been released officially on the global servers that players can download to enjoy the game’s latest features, including new maps, modes, weapons, and more. However, a lot of players are experiencing a strange “version too old 74031” or “Download the latest version to access this feature” bug after the release of the latest patch.

Due to this, players are not able to access any section in Call of Duty: Mobile, which could be quite frustrating. While fixing this error might seem too easy, the catch is that the players experiencing this bug have reported that they haven’t received any update.

Facing weird Bug… No update no play store still showing update to latest one

Please fix this can't able to purchase battle pass too 😭 pic.twitter.com/dEwbDxP37U — Ashish Kumar (@Im_ashishKumar1) June 29, 2021

Activision hasn’t given any official statement regarding this, but it is expected that the issue will be resolved soon once the update gets available for everyone on Google Play Store and App Store in a few hours. This is not the only bug that occurred recently in COD Mobile; Season 5 Battle Pass started a day earlier for a lot of players preventing a bunch of them from completing the Season 4 Battle Pass.