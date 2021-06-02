Call of Duty: Mobile – How to get free Pride Bundle
Celebrate the Pride Month with COD Mobile.
Pride Month is being celebrated around the globe, and on this occasion, a lot of games have introduced Pride-themed rewards for their player base. Similarly, Activision also has a gift for Call of Duty: Mobile players as they are offering free Pride Bundle that contains Calling Cards and Frame.
Here’s how you can claim Pride Bundle in your account:
- Open Call of Duty: Mobile and log in with your account.
- Go to the Store section of the game from the bottom left corner of the screen.
- Choose Bundles from the list and find the Pride Bundle.
- Click on it and claim it for free.
It is worth keeping in mind that the bundle is available only in a few regions, so if you don’t find it in your in-game store, it means you are not in the region where it is available.
Here’s the complete list of rewards you will be getting in Pride Bundle:
- Asexual Pride Calling Card
- Bisexual Pride Calling Card
- Lesbian Pride Calling Card
- LGBT Pride Calling Card
- Non-Binary Pride Calling Card
- Transgender Pride Calling Card
- Pride Frame