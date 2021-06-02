Call of Duty: Mobile – How to get free Pride Bundle

Pride Month is being celebrated around the globe, and on this occasion, a lot of games have introduced Pride-themed rewards for their player base. Similarly, Activision also has a gift for Call of Duty: Mobile players as they are offering free Pride Bundle that contains Calling Cards and Frame.

Here’s how you can claim Pride Bundle in your account:

Open Call of Duty: Mobile and log in with your account.

Go to the Store section of the game from the bottom left corner of the screen.

Choose Bundles from the list and find the Pride Bundle.

Click on it and claim it for free.

Screenshot by Gamepur

It is worth keeping in mind that the bundle is available only in a few regions, so if you don’t find it in your in-game store, it means you are not in the region where it is available.

Here’s the complete list of rewards you will be getting in Pride Bundle:

Asexual Pride Calling Card

Bisexual Pride Calling Card

Lesbian Pride Calling Card

LGBT Pride Calling Card

Non-Binary Pride Calling Card

Transgender Pride Calling Card

Pride Frame