Call of Duty: Mobile Season 10 beta test server APK download link

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 10 beta test server has been released by Activision to test out the upcoming features of the game. These include new equipment, scorestreak, MP modes, along with a bunch of BR and weapon optimizations.

If you want to participate in COD Mobile Season 10 beta testing, you can download it for Android devices from the link mentioned below. However, make sure to do it as soon as possible since the server has a limit of 25,000 Android participants.

COD Mobile Season 10 Beta Test Server APK

The Call of Duty: Mobile Season 10 Beta Test Server APK file size is around 900 MB, so make sure you have enough space in your device before starting the installation process.