What is the release date of COD Mobile Season 10?

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 10 is about a couple of weeks away from its launch and will begin a day after Season 9 ends. The update will bring new maps, modes, weapons, and more to the game, along with a bunch of optimizations and balance changes.

A new Battle Pass will also become available, offering a ton of free and premium rewards to players. The ranks of all the players will get reset with the beginning of Ranked Series 5. Here’s when the Call of Duty: Mobile Season 10 will release.

COD Mobile Season 10 Release Date

While Activision is yet to announce the release date of COD Mobile Season 10, as per the countdown in the Battle Pass section of the game, it will begin on November 18 (UTC). A patch update will be pushed out for all mobile devices a few days before it launches, and players will be able to download it from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Activision will soon release the Call of Duty: Mobile Season 10 test server for iOS and Android devices. Players will be able to test the game’s upcoming features by participating in beta testing and providing direct feedback to the developers.