Call of Duty Mobile Season 2 APK and OBB download link

The Call of Duty: Mobile Season 2 patch has been released a day before Season 2 begins. The next season will feature the Hardhat multiplayer map, JAK-12 functional weapon, the Chopper Gunner scorestreak, and more, along with a brand new battle pass including tons of shiny rewards. COD Mobile Season 2 patch is available for everyone; however, if you are facing any issues, you can download it using the APK and OBB files.

COD Mobile Season 2 APK and OBB Download

The size of the Call of Duty: Mobile Season 2 APK is around 95 MB, while the OBB file weighs approximately 1.9 GB. Also, make sure you have enough space in your Android device to install the update, as it will occupy around 2 GB of your device’s storage. Now, follow the steps below to download and install the COD Mobile Season 2 update.