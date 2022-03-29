Call of Duty: Mobile Season 3 update APK and OBB download links

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 3 will be released on March 30 at 5 PM PT; however, its patch has already been made available for players to download. The update will bring the Miami Strike map from Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Training Ground 2.0 with new features, the most hyped Snoop Dogg operator, and more.

If you don’t want to waste your time downloading the patch after COD Mobile Season 3 gets released, you can install it from Google Play Store and Apple App Store in advance. However, if you are experiencing any issues, you can do it via the APK and OBB links below.

COD Mobile Season 3 APK and OBB Download

Image via Activision

The Call of Duty: Mobile Season 3 APK is around 95 MB, while the OBB files weigh approximately 2 GB. After you have downloaded all three files, follow the steps listed below to install them correctly on your Android device.