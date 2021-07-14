Call of Duty: Mobile Season 6 – Activision teases Zombie’s return

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 6 will be releasing in a few weeks, and Activision will start testing the upcoming features soon in the upcoming public beta test build. COD Mobile Season 6 update will add a ton of features, including new maps, modes, weapons and much more, in addition to a brand new Battle Pass including brand new rewards.

Meanwhile, Activision has shared the first teaser of the upcoming patch that almost confirms the return of Zombies to Call of Duty: Mobile. The description (Footage #110 Playback) of the video shared on the game’s official YouTube channel was an event in COD Mobile China where players can encounter zombies.

In addition to this, the theme of the video is similar to the zombie map Die Maschine introduced in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Image via Activision

Not only this, the developers stated on Reddit that the return of zombies is not far away. This is pretty exciting news for all the COD Mobile players as they have been waiting for some solid information regarding this for a few months now.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Zombies mode was removed in March 2020 even after it was quite popular among the players; however, Activision promised that it would return and looking at the latest Call of Duty: Mobile Season 6 teaser, it seems like their wait is over.