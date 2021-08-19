Call of Duty: Mobile Season 7 leaks: New maps, weapons, characters and more
More leaks will be coming each day.
Call of Duty: Mobile Season 7 is around the corner and is expected to release on August 27. The update will be available to download from Google Play Store and Apple App Store and will add brand new maps, events, modes, weapons, and more to the game.
In addition to this, a brand new Battle Pass full of free and premium rewards like operators, operators, perks, camos, and more will also be made available. Even though the season will be released after a week, Activision has started teasing various upcoming content and along with this, various leaks are also surfacing the internet.
New Maps
Activision has recently teased Monastery map which will be coming to COD Mobile Season 7. The map is quite popular for 6v6 matches and was first introduced in Chinese version of the game.
In addition to this, Scrapyard from Modern Warfare 2019 might also get added to COD Mobile Season 7 as per the popular leaker, Call of Duty: Mobile News. However, no official confirmation or teaser is released yet.
New Weapons
In addition to the new map, Activision has also teased new weapons which according to the leaks are Hades LMG and Crossbow. In addition to this, QQ9 – Mooner gun and Red Action series weapons are also expected to be available in a Season 7 Lucky Draw and Vermillion Arsenal Crate respectively.
New Characters
As per the popular dataminer handle on Twitter, Dataminers Hole | CODM LEAKS, here is the list of characters that will be available in COD Mobile Season 7.
- Bailout-Ravens Wing
- Otter-Safeguard
- Merc 2-Ravens Wing
- Blackjack
- Outrider-Rune Weave
- MilSim-BalkanSpecialATU
- CaptainGhosts
- Raines-Trooper
- Minotaur-Gungnir
- Charly-Huntress
- Rodian-Infiltration
- Nomad-Colorweave
- Dame-Usurper
- Ruin-OdinsOmen
- Demir
- Seraph-Crimson Lotus
- Firebreak-Fire Squad
- Spectre-112
- Griggs-Sarge
- WichtWarden
- Grinch-Polar Sentry
- Zero-DarkOps
- Kingsley
- Zero-Scorpion Queen
New Lobby
Just like almost all the previous seasons, COD Mobile Season 7 will have a brand new lobby that you can see in the image above.
Legendary Helicopter
COD Mobile Season 7 will bring the first ever legendary vehicle into the game and it will be a helicopter. Although there is no information available about it at the moment, you can definitely have a look at it in the image above.
As of now, only these leaks are available, but we will update the article as more information gets available.