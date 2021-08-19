Call of Duty: Mobile Season 7 leaks: New maps, weapons, characters and more

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 7 is around the corner and is expected to release on August 27. The update will be available to download from Google Play Store and Apple App Store and will add brand new maps, events, modes, weapons, and more to the game.

In addition to this, a brand new Battle Pass full of free and premium rewards like operators, operators, perks, camos, and more will also be made available. Even though the season will be released after a week, Activision has started teasing various upcoming content and along with this, various leaks are also surfacing the internet.

New Maps

Image via Activision

Activision has recently teased Monastery map which will be coming to COD Mobile Season 7. The map is quite popular for 6v6 matches and was first introduced in Chinese version of the game.

✨ It's quite a beautiful scene!

Minus the dust and smoke.



But it will be all cleared up and ready for you when it's time. Coming soon to #CODMobile! pic.twitter.com/50NN759z8t — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) August 14, 2021

In addition to this, Scrapyard from Modern Warfare 2019 might also get added to COD Mobile Season 7 as per the popular leaker, Call of Duty: Mobile News. However, no official confirmation or teaser is released yet.

Unconfirmed: Scrapyard 2019 from Modern Warfare 2019 coming on Season 7. #CODMobile pic.twitter.com/GnCJjLO6kM — Call of Duty: Mobile News (@codmINTEL) August 16, 2021

New Weapons

Image via Activision

In addition to the new map, Activision has also teased new weapons which according to the leaks are Hades LMG and Crossbow. In addition to this, QQ9 – Mooner gun and Red Action series weapons are also expected to be available in a Season 7 Lucky Draw and Vermillion Arsenal Crate respectively.

So you say you've used all these weapons before?

🤔 You sure about that?



Coming soon to #CODMobile! pic.twitter.com/g1VsOsCQJa — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) August 15, 2021

New Characters

As per the popular dataminer handle on Twitter, Dataminers Hole | CODM LEAKS, here is the list of characters that will be available in COD Mobile Season 7.

Bailout-Ravens Wing

Otter-Safeguard

Merc 2-Ravens Wing

Blackjack

Outrider-Rune Weave

MilSim-BalkanSpecialATU

CaptainGhosts

Raines-Trooper

Minotaur-Gungnir

Charly-Huntress

Rodian-Infiltration

Nomad-Colorweave

Dame-Usurper

Ruin-OdinsOmen

Demir

Seraph-Crimson Lotus

Firebreak-Fire Squad

Spectre-112

Griggs-Sarge

WichtWarden

Grinch-Polar Sentry

Zero-DarkOps

Kingsley

Zero-Scorpion Queen

New Lobby

Image via Activision

Just like almost all the previous seasons, COD Mobile Season 7 will have a brand new lobby that you can see in the image above.

Legendary Helicopter

Image via Dataminers Hole

COD Mobile Season 7 will bring the first ever legendary vehicle into the game and it will be a helicopter. Although there is no information available about it at the moment, you can definitely have a look at it in the image above.

As of now, only these leaks are available, but we will update the article as more information gets available.