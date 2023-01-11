Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 Season 2 – Start date, maps, and modes

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 players are surely starving for new content, especially as the games’ last major update released back in December. As their current season won’t receive additional features, all eyes are now on Season 2 to revamp the multiplayer and battle royale. Although the season has yet to officially be revealed, numerous leaks suggest it will grant gunners beloved modes and map from past games. Here’s everything you need to know about MW2 and Warzone 2.0’s second season.

What is the start date of Season 2 for MW2 and Warzone 2.0?

Despite the countless leaks, one thing which is all but guaranteed is that the second season will begin on February 1, as the Season 1 Battle Pass expires on this date. That means players should act swiftly when finishing out their current pass, as its available cosmetics will disappear with it. Additionally, insider Tom Henderson has claimed the next season will also provide a Reloaded update on March 2, which is likely to bring more weapons and maps upon launch.

All MW2 and Warzone 2.0 maps and modes coming in Season 2

If recent leaks are true, Season 2 could possibly be incredibly generous to Warzone 2.0 players. Shortly after the release of Season 1 Reloaded, proven leaker BKTOOR5 published various images on Twitter that displays a potential Resurgence map revolving around World at War’s Castle location. Although it has since been taken down, Reddit users such as GetSomeGyros have also re-uploaded the map, noting that it can also be played in DMZ and features 11 points of interest.

Backing the claim, Twitter user BobNetwork_UK published alleged key art featuring the map and the season’s apparent logo. Another image also points to Castle coming to Modern Warfare 2 as a standard 6v6 map, which it had also done in Call of Duty: Vanguard less than a year ago. Speaking of multiplayer, Modern Warfare 2 is seemingly earning two unique modes familiar to longtime fans. Leaker BKTOOR5 also published assets from in-game files that allegedly reveal menu icons for Gun Game and Gunfight. If accurate, this could point to the game having several more smaller maps in the near future, as 2019’s Modern Warfare held an assortment of Gunfight-exclusive locations for its 2v2 battles.

Keep in mind, developer Infinity Ward has yet to comment on these leaks, so fans should take the images with a grain of salt for now. Once the season is finally revealed, we will update this page with its official list of maps and modes.