One Call of Duty weapon has become so overpowered, players are begging for its planned patch to be released early

Despite carrying a brand new multiplayer map and the second episode in the Raid series, the most anticipated change coming from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone 2.0’s Season 2 Reloaded update may actually be a weapon nerf. Since the start of the season, fans have not been afraid to criticize the unrealistic strength of the newly-released KV Broadside shotgun. Although an upcoming patch is scheduled to go live in just a few days for it, its heavy influence in matches has caused players to call out the developer for not acting sooner.

Upon its arrival in the multiplayer and battle royale, the KV Broadside was not imagined to be a part of the games’ current shotgun hierarchy. However, as time has gone on, it is apparent the weapon is arguably the strongest yet. According to stat tracking site WZRanked, it is currently the second most-used tool in Warzone 2.0, repping a shocking pick rate of 17.8%. Players have since contributed its popularity to it having unfair range and damage stats, thanks in part to its fiery Dragon’s Breath rounds attachment.

“This one crushes well beyond typical shotgun range and well into SMG range,” Redditor Raiderrocker18 asserted, and they are certainly not the only one to think so. Shortly after the Season 2 Reloaded’s reveal, dozens of players took to the CODWarzone subreddit to explain their struggles against the shotgun. For instance, user Spuff_Monkey noted, “Played some Shipment earlier and every kill cam was shotgun inception — me dying to the Broadside and my killer being Broadsided immediately before my body hit the floor.”

Season 02 Reloaded will include several global weapon balances, including damage reduction to the KV Broadside and Dragon's Breath rounds.



Season 02 Reloaded will include several global weapon balances, including damage reduction to the KV Broadside and Dragon's Breath rounds.

Our full Patch Notes with these changes and more will be published on 3/15 shortly before the update is live. Stay tuned.

Thankfully, developer Infinity Ward did announce shortly after that the damage stats of the KV Broadside and its Dragon’s Breath are going to be decreased when Season 2 Reloaded launches, though many have questioned why this has not been done already. “The broadside has killed the close range balance since it dropped and we still have to wait…for a simple nerf you could have dropped today?,” Twitter user Deigoufountains exclaimed. Meanwhile, others like Bootz-pgh hypothesized that the nerf had been pushed back due to the KV Broadside being a part of the Battle Pass, as they reasoned: “If there was a new sniper that could one shot and was in the Battle Pass, they’d wait too lol.”

For now, players will need to wait until Season 2 Reloaded and its patch notes are released on March 15 to know just how impactful this nerf will be. Aside from weapon fixes, a recent Call of Duty blog post has confirmed the content drop will also include a new Tempus Torrent Marksman Rifle and an unexpected TMNT crossover. Most recently, players saw the debut of a highly customizable Crossbow, and it also appears to have some deadly loadout combinations of its own.