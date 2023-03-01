Best Crossbow loadout in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0

Thanks to its Season 2 content drop, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 players now have the power to wield and customize their very own Crossbow. In both games, the weapon is categorized as a marksman rifle, though taking it to the Gunsmith will allow you to turn into a deadly one-shot eliminator with impressive range. Here is the best loadout you should use for the Crossbow in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0.

Best Crossbow attachments and class setup in MW2

Arms : Quill XE 100 LB

: Quill XE 100 LB Bolts : Blastcap 20″ Bolts

: Blastcap 20″ Bolts Laser : VLK LZR 7MW

: VLK LZR 7MW Optic : Schlager 3.4x

: Schlager 3.4x Stock : Speedtrak Echo

: Speedtrak Echo Perk Package Base Perks : Scavenger and Tracker Bonus Perk : Fast Hands Ultimate Perk : Ghost



While playing multiplayer matches in Modern Warfare 2, the Crossbow functions best when used at close to medium-range, especially as its base range certainly does not match that of snipers. That said, the first order of business will be to ramp up its painfully slow aim-down-sights time with the Speedtrak Echo stock, VLK LZR 7MW laser, and Quill XE 100 LB arm attachments. When combined, these add-ons should lend an ADS time comparable to even some of the lightest SMGs and ARs in the game.

Without argument, the most beneficial attachment Crossbow owners can apply is the Blastcap 20″ Bolts. This will essentially strap on a Semtex-like grenade onto your arrows and explode shortly after the arrow hits a surface. The attachment does dwindle the bow’s velocity and accuracy, but the explosive’s damage stat and radius are large enough to eliminate your target and their nearby teammates in a single hit. Lastly, it is recommend players switch to the Schlager 3.4x Optic, which lends a clean reticle for easily pinpointing shots.

As for its Perk Package, the absolute must-have perk that should be inside it is Fast Hands. While the bow only releases one arrow at a time, it is crucial to speed up your reload time with this Bonus Perk. Meanwhile, Scavenger will ensure you earn additional arrows when you encounter downed bodies. Your last two perks should then revolve around stealth play — especially as shooting arrows will not put you on opponents’ mini-maps. These spots can be taken up by Tracker and Ghost in order to remain off UAVs and see recent enemy footprints.

Best Crossbow attachments and class setup in Warzone 2.0

Arms : S0 Momenti

: S0 Momenti Wire : 28-Strand Cable

: 28-Strand Cable Laser : VLK LZR 7MW

: VLK LZR 7MW Optic : Luca Bandera Scope

: Luca Bandera Scope Stock : FTAC Piercer

: FTAC Piercer Perk Package Base Perks : Overkill and Scavenger Bonus Perk : Focus Ultimate Perk : Ghost



For Warzone 2.0, you will need a Crossbow with extensive range and aiming stability to ensure just one arrow ends an opponent from any distance. Its velocity and range can be increased to a high degree simply by adding on the S0 Momenti arms and 28-Strand Cable wire. Of course, as this loadout is centered around long-range play, the Luca Bandera Scope‘s 3.7x and 8.0x zooms should aid in finding enemies from named locations hundreds of meters away. As for steadying your aim, the FTAC Piercer stock settles its sway just enough for you to land accurate headshots. The last attachment can then be the VLK LZR 7MW, a laser that speeds up the Crossbow’s sluggish ADS time.

Despite the FTAC Piercer’s aiming benefit, the class setup should still carry the Focus perk for extended Hold Breath duration. The Crossbow’s low ammo reserve is another issue that can be dealt with through your Perk Package, as the Scavenger Base Perk gifts more arrows upon looting eliminated players. The package’s Ultimate can then be the Ghost perk so that you are kept you off of UAVs throughout an entire match. Lastly, Overkill will surely work wonders here, as it supplies an additional primary weapon. In the case of the Crossbow, it is best to compliment it with a deadly short-range SMG, such as the MX9 or Bas-P.