Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 – All DMZ Barter recipes
Complete these recipes to earn valuable gear while playing in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s DMZ playlist.
When you dive into Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0’s DMZ map, resources are the key to your survival, and gathering the correct ones can make or break your game. You can sell these items at a Buy Station or use them to complete quests assigned to you in the DMZ menu.
One new feature in DMZ is a Bartering system where you can choose to submit select items you find while exploring the map and bring them to the Buy Station. These will unlock special items for you to create, giving you an edge against other players as you attempt to survive. This guide covers all Barter recipes in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0’s DMZ.
Every Barter Recipe and Ingredients in DMZ
You can visit any Buy Station on the DMZ map to pull up the Bartering window. Each recipe will be the same at every station across the maps, so you only need to worry about the type of ingredients you need to exchange and how to track down these resources.
These are all the Bartering recipes you can complete in DMZ.
|Barter Recipes
|Barter Ingredients
|3-plate Comms Vest
|2 Hard Drives, 2 Batteries, and a Soothing Hand Cream
|3-plate Medic Vest
|3 Bandages, liquid, and a watch
|Armor Box
|Electric Tape, a Screwdriver, and C4
|Durable Gas Mask
|2 Toothpastes, and a lighter
|GPU
|2 Gold Bars and 5 Thumb Drives
|Lost Room 403 Key
|4 Nuclear Fuel
|MCPR-300
|Al-Qatala Train Cargo Manifest
|Munitions Box
|Imported Tea and 500 Cash
|Revive Pistol
|A Bandage and Soothing Hand Cream
|Scavenger Backpack
|A Battery, canned foods, and gun cleaning oil
|Secure Backpack
|Electric Drill, a Gas Can, and a Gold Skull
|Skeleton Key
|A Videocassette Recorder, Vintage Wine, and an Encrypted Hard Drive
|Tempered Plate Carrier
|Classified Documents, Sensitive Documents, and Documents