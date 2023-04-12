Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 – How to Complete Cartel Investigation Mission in DMZ

You’ll need to progress through several missions while playing Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0’s DMZ playlist. These missions will have you working throughout the map, tracking down several key items, or taking out specific enemies.

For the Cartel Investigation mission, there are three tasks you need to complete, which all involve locating the Cartel and grabbing their precious resources. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete the Cartel Investigation mission in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0’s DMZ.

How to find the Cartel in DMZ

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first step to this quest will have you attempting to find the Cartel. These units only appear in specific locations on the Al Mazrah map, so don’t expect to find them around every corner. You can typically locate them in any large warehouses scattered across the map.

Some of the better warehouses to find these enemies will be on the west side of the map, at the Port. We recommend making your way over here if you can, but there are a handful of warehouses scattered over Al Mazrah, such as finding them at Rohan Oil, Al Mazrah City, Sarrif Bay, or the Observatory, closer to the center of the map.

The second step of this quest will have you take out at least five of these enemies, which you should be able to do relatively quickly after you find one of their warehouses. They are heavily armed units, so don’t expect to take them down quickly.

How to find two Large Contraband Packages in DMZ

Screenshot by Gamepur

The third and final step is to find at least two Large Contraband Packages. These are going to be items hidden throughout the warehouses that you need to take with you. The containers you need to find will be in small packages, and they will be labeled as Contraband Packages when you hover over them. They shouldn’t look much bigger than a regular package.

After you have at least two items in your inventory, extract from the map, and return to the lobby to complete the mission, closing out the Cartel Investigation quest for DMZ.