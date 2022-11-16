Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 official Trello Link – Where to find the Warzone 2 Trello

There are many triple-A games where there is no transparency and players just have to complain through reviews about every single bug and glitch. However, the developers of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, Raven Software, have brought together a Trello board where all fans can come together and find all the reported bugs that the team is working on at the moment. If you want to know exactly where this Warzone 2 Trello board is and how to find and join it, you have come to the right place.

How to join the Warzone 2 Trello

There are no special requirements to enter the Warzone 2 Trello board. All you need to do is click the earlier link and you will find the board, along with all the information and guidelines necessary to understand how to use it.

Players will be able to find here information relating to the game, such as details about the anti-cheat, code of conduct, and how to report bugs. Fans will also be able to see patch notes relating to Warzone 2, and scheduled events and playlists. We can also find here all the bugs that Raven Software has found in the game and is working on fixing at the moment, along with all the past bugs which have been resolved.

There are many ways to properly report bugs if this is the reason you are looking for the board in the first place. If you scroll down through the “Information” list and you will find a card that explains exactly how you can send bug reports to Raven Software. If there are also any other questions that you may have regarding the game or if you need support, you can open the “Player Support: FAQs and Links” card and look for the right option for you.