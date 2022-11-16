Is Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 free? Answered

After a long wait, fans have finally received what they were waiting for: Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. After the success of the original Warzone, it would be expected that this game would have a similar or even better reception from fans. However, there is one thing that would decide if the game would receive the same praise that the original did, and that is if it is free to play or not. Well, now that the game is out we know for sure what the answer to the “Is Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 free?” is.

Can you play Warzone 2.0 for free?

We are glad to announce that Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is free to play, in the same fashion as its predecessor. Players can download the game for free from Steam and Battle.net at any time by just clicking a button. PlayStation and Xbox fans can also get their hands on the sequel by opening up their respective stores and downloading it.

By allowing fans to play Warzone 2 for free, the people at Activision have chosen to let generations of new players enjoy the Call of Duty universe without buying a new version of the game with each new iteration. Nobody expected the game to have a price since the original Warzone was for free as well, but you never know what to expect.

However, there are battle passes, skins, stickers, and a lot more that fans could buy using their hard-earned cash. There are many rewards that players can receive for free from the battle pass that would surely be to their liking. This game’s battle pass might be a bit difficult to get used to, as it is very different from what we’ve seen in the past in other battle royales.