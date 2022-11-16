Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 PC requirements – Minimum and recommended specs

We can finally play Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and people want to know if their gaming rig can take it. We all know how badly optimized the prequel was when the Caldera map came out, and players are afraid that they may need some high-quality hardware to get this game to work. With so many graphical improvements and so many players having to fight at the same time, you would say that most computers wouldn’t be able to play the game. Well, here are the exact minimum and recommended specs for Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

Minimum requirements for Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

We know that Call of Duty games usually have relatively high requirements. However, Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 has decent minimum requirements that most players nowadays should be able to meet:

OS Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel Core i5-2500K / AMD Ryzen 3 1200 RAM 8GB GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 / AMD Radeon RX 470 VRAM 3GB Storage 125GB

If you can’t meet these requirements, the game won’t even open. If you do try to open it, you will just get an error that tells you that your specs are incompatible.

Recommended requirements for Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

If you looked at the previous requirements and thought that those were too low for you, we have the recommended specs for Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 here. If you meet all of these requirements, you will be able to run the game with the “Balanced” graphics option, which is just second to “Ultra.”