Can bosses be poisoned in Elden Ring? Answered

The bosses in Elden Ring are exceedingly tough. They’re meant to challenge you and force you to learn their movesets to defeat them properly. You might be able to take a few hits, but you can’t take all of them. You need every advantage you can have over them. A good question to ask is if a boss can be poisoned or not in Elden Ring. Here’s what you need to know about poisoning bosses in Elden Ring.

We can confirm that it is possible. There’s a good chance a majority of the bosses you encounter can potentially be poisoned. However, it varies from each other. Some bosses might be resistant to the effect or entirely immune to poison, meaning your poison-based weapon is better used at a different time. The same goes for nearly every other you can use in the game. For example, the Crystalian bosses you can encounter in some dungeons are extremely resistant to Slashing or Piercing-based weapons, but they’re weak to Blunt and Striking-based ones.

It all varies, and it will take some experimenting to figure out which type of weapon you want to use. If a boss is a spirit, or they’re translucent, there’s a good chance that they’re going to be immune to poison, and you’re better off using any other weapons you’ve been leveling up for your character.