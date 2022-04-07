Can Chester die in Don’t Starve?

While wandering around the World of Don’t Starve & Don’t Starve Together, you may find a strange-looking bone with an eye atop it; this is an eye bone whose purpose is to summon Chester. Chester is a friendly mob who acts as a moving chest which you can place items into. If you want more space and don’t want to carry a backpack, Chester will be a constant companion. Like many other things in Don’t Starve, how he works can be confusing.

When travelling the different Biomes of Don’t Starve, you may run into mobs who attack you and Chester. You’ll notice that Chester can take a lot, if not a staggering amount of punishment, but can he die? Yes, he can, but he has a ton of health that regenerates quickly. Chester has 450 health and regenerates 22.5 health every 3 seconds. Even though he can die if attacked enough, he is resurrected after one in-game day, returning to wherever his Eye Bone is.

Chester has other uses besides storing everyday items, though, as he is great for pulling aggro while fighting mobs like spiders or killer bees. He can also transform depending on what things you put inside his nine slots. If you place nine individual Nightmare Fuel within him, he will transform into Shadow Chester and have three extra inventory slots, but food with spoil 50% quicker within him. If you give him nine blue gems, he will turn into Snow Chester, and food will last twice as long inside of him. He will return to normal upon resurrection if he dies while in any of these forms.

The only difference with Chester between Don’t Starve & Don’t Starve Together is that he will not follow you into the caves, and his Eye Bone will drop next to the sinkhole you entered.

Where Chester spawns is completely random, but it is important to look for his Eye Bone. Just remember to treat him right and not subject him to too much abuse as he can die, and he will drop all of your items.