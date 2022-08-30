All Don’t Starve Together characters ranked from worst to best

Don’t Starve Together is the multiplayer version of the punishing, but very fun survival game, Don’t Starve. Teaming up with your friends and working to survive the harsh environment will test you greatly. Choosing your character before starting is going to shape how well you can hold off starvation and survive. Some of these people are definitely more useful than others, but every one has at least one downside to playing them. Here is every Don’t Starve Together character ranked from worst to best.

Every Don’t Starve Together character ranked from worst to best

18. Wes

Wes is really only useful if you want a challenge. He is simply the easiest character to kill just about any way. He also does not talk, so you won’t be receiving any warnings of incoming attacks from him and he is less efficient with tools. He is essentially a special hard mode character and that is it.

17. Wolfgang

Wolfgang is good for players that are particularly good at farming food. He starts with a high maximum hunger and gains stat boosts based on how full he is. As he eats more food, he becomes stronger, faster, and gains bonus health. Naturally, the opposite effects will occur if his hunger drops, so players will need to keep an eye on it to get the full benefits. Wolfgang would be higher on this list, but he loses sanity quickly in the dark and even faster if there are monsters around, making him a very high-risk, high-reward character.

16. Wilson

Wilson is the original character from Don’t Starve and is treated like the default character in Don’t Starve Together. Wilson is a good all-around character, but he lacks the abilities that draw players to other characters. Wilson has well-balanced stats, so he isn’t very good at anything, though isn’t very bad at anything either. His only useful ability is that he can grow a beard that helps him resist the cold. Players can shave the beard and collect the hair for use later. Luckily, Wilson has no real drawbacks like the other characters in the game, making him a good character for just about any situation, but his specialty is that he’s just not that special.

15. Willow

Willow is obsessed with fire. She is immune to fire damage and being close to fire will restore her sanity, but when her sanity gets low, she starts lighting things on fire and could destroy your hard-earned crafted items. Luckily, she can hug her teddy bear to restore warmth and sanity and it can be used to protect her when her sanity levels are dangerously low.

14. Wurt

Wurt is a merm creature that can create the Royal Tapestry and bring in the King of the Merms. When he is in, all allies will get various buffs and they can trade to get valuable supplies with him. While this is great for boss fights, they are a vegetarian, so they gain nothing from meat and pigs will constantly them.

13. Wanda

Wanda is a unique character in that she doesn’t have a health bar, but instead an age bar. When she takes damage, she loses time on the clock and will die when she reaches age 80. Her main specialty is that she can craft watches that benefit her in various ways. If you are looking to survive as her, these will be imperative to your success.

12. Wormwood

Wormwood is a plant creature that loves to plant useful vegetation and does not like to see nearby plant life killed. They can also craft useful unique items to heal and protect themselves in the wild, which is needed because food only fills their hunger bar, not their health.

11. Webber

Webber is a humanoid spider with a couple of unique abilities and drawbacks. Webber can befriend spiders and eat monster foods without any problems. He also grows a beard like Wilson, but Webber’s is made from spider silk. The beard can be harvested for silk, and shaving it increases Webber’s sanity. The big downside to Webber is that his beard can cause him to overheat, and most good mobs like pigs and catcoons will attack him on sight. He also has lower max sanity. That being said, he can befriend hostile spider mobs.

10. Wickerbottom

Wickerbottom can craft five different magical books using papyrus that can give access to a variety of AoE attacks that devastate mobs in the area. She can also make all Science Machine recipes without building the Science Machine. A nice extra benefit is that Maxwell can also read these books to regain some sanity. The biggest disadvantage of Wickerbottom is that she loses sanity very easily. She is an insomniac and is unable to sleep in a Tent, Bed Roll, or Fur Roll. She also loses sanity when she reads one of her books to use its effect.

9. WX-78

WX-78 is best used in multiplayer gameplay. The little automaton makes for the perfect tank on any team. They can eat spoiled foods without any penalties, which makes it easier to keep him fed. They can also use System Overload when it is struck by lightning. When using System Overload, WX-78 moves at 1.5x speed and can act as a light source. The biggest downside to this character, though, is that he starts with fairly low base stats, so he will need to be carried a bit in the early game.

8. Walter

Walter is follwed around by his trust canine companion, Woby. Woby can be used as a portable chest or ridden if you feed them enough. Walter’s main claim to fame, though, is his slingshot that never breaks. It has low damage at first when firing pebbles, but after you get the resources to make stronger ammo with a higher punch, you can take out any threats without needing to get close. Just avoid bees and all damage possible because he is allergic and takes a big sanity hit from being hurt.

7. Maxwell

Maxwell is a very strong early-game character because of the Codex Umbra he spawns with. With this, he can create shadow puppets to defend you, chop trees, mine rocks, or dig up graves close to you. These creatures will last forever until they are killed.

6. Wendy

Wendy has a special flower in her inventory that she can use to summon her dead sister Abigail. When Abigail is in play, she can be used to protect Wendy in dire circumstances, and Wendy can exclusively make some useful elixirs. The downside to playing her, though, is her attacks are weaker than everyone else’s on this list. She isn’t afraid of the dark, though, so she is a pretty useful character.

5. Warly

Warly is the cooking king of Don’t Starve Together. He has a Portable Crock Pot that only he can use and can craft a couple of other portable cooking utensils. He can quickly cook meals that give you and your teammates various benefits that keep you alive in even the worst environments.

4. Wortox

Wortox is an imp that relies on gathering souls from others that die within range of him. He can use souls to replenish his hunger bar or heal himself and teammates. If he wants to, he can also use them to teleport, which gives him quick access to previously explored areas or short distances away.

3. Woodie

Woodie has a useful axe named Lucy that never breaks and chops down trees faster than normal axes. During full moons or when he eats two Monster Foods in under four minutes, he will transform into a Werebeaver, Weremoose, or Weregoose. When he returns to normal, he will be starving, but each form can be really useful to you in proper circumstances.

2. Winona

Winona loves to be busy. She can spend a little bit of her hunger bar to quickly craft items and structures and can avoid all damage and sanity reduction from taking one hit from the darkness. You should always be looking to build something new with her, making her the best character for setting up a base camp with.

1. Wigfrid

Wigfrid is a combat master in Don’t Starve Together. She starts out with a unique Battle Spear and Battle Helm that provide massive stats for protection and attack, especially in the early parts of the game. She is the only one that can craft these items, plus she deals more damage and takes less damage than other people on this list. She gains health and sanity from attacking enemies and inspires her teammates, so she should always be on the hunt for more.