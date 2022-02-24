Attacking your opponent from behind is sometimes considered disgraceful, but if you’ve played any Dark Souls game, it’s extremely effective in dealing a large amount of damage to take out a target quickly. The same team who created Dark Souls also developed Elden Ring, and you’ll find that many of the same mechanics featured in those games have made their way over to Elden Ring. Because there are so many similar features, can you backstab in Elden Ring?

We can confirm that the backstabbing mechanic has also made its way into Elden Ring. If you position yourself right behind a target, you will be able to hit them with a critical attack. During the backstab animation, the enemy will freeze in its tracks, and you’ll be able to plunge your weapon into their back, dealing a massive amount of damage.

Typically, the backstab move eliminates a foe, but a handful of them may survive if they are incredibly powerful. If you’re looking for a good way to take out a minor foe in your path, hitting with the backstab is a good way to clear the way so you can safely move on to the next task without risking a slight hit from them, even if they won’t do too much damage. However, if you can sneak up on someone in Elden Ring, the backstab attack can be effectively used throughout your adventure, and we recommend keeping it in mind as you roam around the Lands Between.