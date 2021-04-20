How to become a professional athlete in BitLife

A professional athlete’s life takes a lot of hard work, and BitLife requires quite a bit of dedication for you to earn your time in the spotlight. Previously, you were unable to become a professional athlete. But the pro sports update changes that, allowing your BitLife character to live out the all-star dreams of hitting a home run out of a stadium or making the winning goal before the clock hits zero.

To become a professional athlete, you want to focus on increasing your character’s look and health as early as possible before they reach college. You want them to focus on going to the gym, going for walks, and taking care of their body while in high school. When they become 18, you can choose to change their diet to assist with this, but making sure they hit the gym and go on walks often is an excellent way to keep the health stat high.

Before entering high school, you can start working on your character’s prowess at a particular sport by attempting to try out for the middle school sport’s team as an extraocular activity. It’s also a good way to gauge how athletic your character is before they go off to high school. Should they make the middle school team, they have an excellent chance of taking those skills with them to high school.

When you’re in high school, you want to apply for a draft to work for a professional team. You can do this immediately after high school and usually work at the sport as early as possible during high school. Once you graduate, you gain the option to apply for the open draft, and based on your skill, a team will randomly pick you.

From there, it’s all about practicing, watching your skill at the position you choose in your sport, potentially being traded to other teams, and working at the professional level. It takes a lot of devotion, but once you’re there, you stay there.

Here are all of the professional sports you can join in BitLife.