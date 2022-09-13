Can you bypass the level cap in Tower of Fantasy? Answered

Tower of Fantasy has an interesting mechanic in the game that stops players from speedrunning the game and eating up all the content in a few hours. The game added a level cap for all starting players that can only be reached by waiting for days. This mechanic has received mixed feelings from the public and some of you might be wondering how to bypass the level cap and go for that maximum level of 70.

What is the level cap in Tower of Fantasy?

Tower of Fantasy was designed with the level cap in mind, so there is no way to bypass it.

However, to make up for this setback, we will give you a list that will show the exact level cap with the respective day of gameplay:

Day Level Cap 1 18 2 24 3 27 4 30 5 33 6 36 7 38 8 40 9 42 11 44 13 46 15 48 17 50 19 52 21 54 23 56 25 58 27 60 29 61 31 62 34 63 37 64 40 65 43 66 46 67 49 68 52 69 56 70

As you can see, leveling up will be a lot easier in the early days, as the level cap increase in the first 15 days is 30.

If you do reach the level cap too fast, you can always choose to explore around the world and discover some Spacerifts or pick up some Gold or Black nuclei. It would be better to wait for the cap to increase before you do main quests and side missions. Otherwise, all that experience will be wasted and you will have to grind for it in the future.