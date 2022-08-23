How to get Type 1, 2, and 3 Chips in Tower of Fantasy

The world of Tower of Fantasy is scattered with an array of different item drops, from raw materials to currency to chests. As you explore, you’ll occasionally come across chests that don’t just open as soon as you select them. These encrypted chests instead give you two different options for how to proceed. You can either choose to perform a perfect decipher or a forced decipher.

Screenshot by Gamepur

A forced decipher will allow you to open the chest for free, but it will reduce the number of rewards you receive. A perfect decipher, on the other hand, will give you the full rewards in the chest for the cost of a decryption chip. There are three rarities of chips available — Type 1, Type 2, and Type 3 — each of which corresponds to a different rarity of encrypted chest.

Related: The best gifts for each simulacrum in Tower of Fantasy

How to get Type 1, 2, and 3 Chips

You can acquire all three types of chip by completing weekly missions. As you complete these, you’ll accrue Weekly Activity points, which grant you rewards at certain thresholds. These milestone rewards often include quite a few Type 2 or 3 Chips. It’s also worth checking the rewards for each individual weekly mission as well, since Type 1 Chips are commonly awarded for completing these. Weekly missions reset Mondays at 5:10 ET. You can also acquire Type 1 and 2 Chips by completing certain bounty missions, so be sure to check those as well if you’re in need of a few extras.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Chips are also occasionally rewards for story missions, although these are a limited resource, and you can’t count on them as regularly as the ones you receive from weekly missions. Note that weekly missions and bounty missions won’t be unlocked immediately when you start the story. Instead, they’ll only become available after you complete Chapter 1, which should take a few hours.