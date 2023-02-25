Gulpin has the chance to appear in the wild while you play Pokémon Go. This is a relatively common Pokémon for you to encounter while you’re playing, and it might be one of the Pokémon you seek out if you haven’t completed your Hoenn Badge yet. However, if you encounter enough of them, you might be wondering if there’s a shiny version you can add to your collection. Can you catch a shiny Gulpin in Pokémon Go?

Does Gulpin have a shiny version in Pokémon Go?

With the arrival of the Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn event, we can now confirm that Gulpin has a shiny version in Pokémon Go. When this specific, worldwide event arrives in your local area on February 25 at 10 AM, Gulpin will have a chance to appear as a shiny version throughout the event and moving forward in Pokémon Go. Every time you find a Gulpin in the wild, there’s a slight chance it could be shiny, but it’s not guaranteed.

If you’re trying to find a shiny Gulpin during the Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn event, we recommend making sure you select this Pokémon during the Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn – Chasing Legends Special Research. When you pick Gulpin, it will continue to appear whenever you use incense during the event.

However, when the Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn event is over, Gulpin can continue to appear in the wild, and there’s a chance to find a shiny event. You’ll have a better chance of finding a shiny one during any event with increased spawn. When this happens, we recommend placing a Lure on a PokéStop, or using incense on your character and walking around. Again, there’s an increased chance for it to appear when you do this, but finding a shiny Pokémon is never guaranteed. It all comes down to luck.