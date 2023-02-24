Should you pick Cacnea, Gulpin, or Surskit for Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn – Chasing Legends Special Research?

For Pokémon Go players participating in the Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn event, there is a Special Research you receive for the event. The Special Research has you selecting between three branching paths featuring Pokémon from the Hoenn region receiving their shiny versions for the first time. This choice is permanent; you must pick from one of the three options. Should you pick Cacnea, Gulpin, or Surskit for the Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn – Chasing Legends Special Research?

What happens when you pick Cacnea, Gulpin, or Surskit for the Chasing Legends Special Research?

After completing the first task in the Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn – Chasing Legends Special Research, you have to make this choice. The first task is relatively easy, so it shouldn’t be long before you encounter this choice. You must choose between going with the Cacnea, Gulpin, or Surskit route for the rest of the Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn event.

We can confirm the only change between these three paths is the rewards you receive for the second task in the Special Research. The objectives you need to complete in the second task are the same, but the rewards will be the Pokémon you choose to encounter, namely Cacnea, Gulpin, or Surskit. Your choice will come down to which Pokémon you want to meet three times and if you’re trying to hunt down a particular shiny between these three. Both will appear throughout the Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn event, so it shouldn’t be too big of a deal.

After the second task in the Special Research, the rest of the objectives and rewards are the same. Again, this is the only significant change you need to consider, so it’s not a massive deal for players who will be engaging in the event for the entire weekend.