Can you catch a shiny Litten in Pokémon GO?

The best way to get your hands on some rare and elusive Pokémon in Pokémon GO is during the ever-popular Spotlight Hour. This is the perfect time to get out and explore, as you never know what shiny surprises await you. March 21’s Spotlight Hour features none other than the fiery feline Pokémon, Litten. This hour of excitement and adventure is the purr-fect opportunity to add some heat to your collection and catch as many of these elusive creatures as possible. Of course, what would make all your fellow Trainers green with envy is getting Litten in its shiny version?

Does Flamiaou have a shiny version in Pokémon Go?

Let us put it this way: catching a shiny Litten or any other starter from Generation VII is currently as likely as finding a Charmander that doesn’t like spicy food — you can’t. Instead, you can get one or several regular Littens during Spotlight Hour. This little guy’s got some serious cat-titude, with physical features based on those sleek and sassy mackerel tabbies. And if you’re lucky enough to catch one, you can evolve it to Torracat with just 25 Litten Candy. Then, you could even evolve it up to the fierce and fiery Incineroar with a whopping 100 Litten Candy.

The Spotlight Hour is still an excellent opportunity to stock up on candies. Plus, with a double Stardust catch bonus during the March 21 Spotlight Hour, you can earn some serious bling while you catch ’em all. And even if you’re already living your best Pokémon GO life, sitting this one out won’t end the world. Just be sure to watch for those rare alternative color schemes when they finally debut. We have our fingers crossed for a summertime announcement.