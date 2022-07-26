In Pokémon Go, Panpour is one of the regional locked Pokémon you can catch in the game. It only appears in the Americas and Greenland region, meaning it will not spawn in Australia or Europe. This may mean some of you playing the mobile game may miss out on encountering this Pokémon. However, if you cross paths with it, can you catch a shiny Panpour in Pokémon Go?

Is there a shiny version for Panpour in Pokémon Go?

We can confirm the shiny version for Panpour is available in Pokémon. It was released during the Pokémon Go Fest: Seattle event and to everyone following the big day. Now, if you ever encounter this Pokémon in the wild, there’s a chance you might stumble across the shiny version, and you can add this illusive form to your collection.

Every so often, Niantic gives players worldwide the chance to catch Pokémon like this outside of the traditional regional it appears. If you do see this Pokémon in the wild or raids, and you do not live in any of the Americas or Greeland, we highly recommend going out of your way to catch it. Even if you do not encounter the shiny version, adding a Panpour to your Pokédex is an accomplishment, and you might find yourself lucky enough to encounter the shiny version.

Panpour does have an evolved form, Simipour. Although Simipour is not a highly commendable Pokémon to use in PvP battles or raids, you might want to use rare candies on it. Evolving this Pokémon to complete the Pokédex entry will make your life a lot easier, especially if this is one of the few Pokémon missing from your collection.