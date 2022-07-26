The Hisuian Discoveries event in Pokémon Go features multiple Pokémon making their debut in the game from the Hisui region. There are also several unique Pokémon spawning throughout the event that you can catch and add to your Pokédex. In addition, several Pokémon with increased spawns are in the Hisuian Discoveries Collection Challenge, and you want to catch them before time runs out. In this guide, we’re going to cover how to complete the Hisuian Discoveries Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go.

All Pokémon in the Hisuian Discoveries Collection Challenge

There are 12 Pokémon featured in this collection, some of which are more difficult to capture than others. Thankfully, none of them are Hisuian Growlithe or Hisuian Sneasel, likely some of the more difficult encounters you can expect during the Hisuian Discoveries event.

These are all the Pokémon you must collect to complete the Hisuian Discoveries Collection Challenge.

Catch an Aipom

Catch a Bronzor

Catch a Buizel

Catch a Croagunk

Catch a Drifloon

Catch a Gible

Catch a Hisuian Qwilfish

Catch a Hisuian Voltorb

Catch a Ponyta

Catch a Tangela

Catch an Octillery

Catch an Onix

Rewards: 7,000 XP, 3,000 Stardust, and one egg incubator

Of the Pokémon on the list, Aipom, Bronzor, Buizel, Coragunk, Drifloon, Ponyta, Tangela, Octillery, and Onix should be the most straightforward. These are standard Pokémon that regularly spawn as bonus Pokémon for multiple events. The difficult Pokémon you might encounter are Gible, Hisuian Qwilfish, and Hisuian Voltorb.

Hisuian Qwilfish and Hisuian Voltorb will be available in the wild, but they might be difficult for some players to find. We recommend using incense while walking around trying to find them or placing a lure on a Pokéstop at a location you can rest at to see if you can get them to come to you. Alternatively, they will also be hatching from 7km eggs, so long as you received the egg during the event timer from July 27 to August 2.

As for Gible, this is a rare Pokémon that will appear for lucky trainers, which means most players will struggle with this Pokémon. Gible is a Dragon-type, so you will need to continue walking around as much as possible for a chance to see it spawn. There’s little concrete information we can share with you beyond hoping you get lucky and find it in the wild. Unfortunately, Gible will not appear in raids during the event.

You will receive all rewards after finishing the Hisuian Discoveries Collection Challenge. You have until the end of the event on August 2 to complete it.