Can you catch a shiny Scatterbug in Pokémon Go? – December 15, 2022

Many Pokémon that debut in Pokémon Go typically appear a few days after a blog post announcement. Scatterbug was one of the rare cases where players had little time to react, and Niantic pushed the Pokémon to the game. Following the surprise announcement of this Pokémon’s arrival, can you catch a shiny Scatterbug in Pokémon Go?

Does Scatterbug have a shiny form in Pokémon Go?

Despite Scatterbug being one of the rare surprise announcements from the Niantic team, we can confirm the shiny version was not released. You won’t be able to find a shiny version of Scatterbug, but depending on what Postcards you have pinned to your Postcard Book, you might receive specific Vivillon patterns based on a postcard’s location. When you collect enough postcards, a Scatterbug encounter becomes available on the Vivillon Collector badge menu.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The way Scatterbug works is that when you post multiple postcards of a specific region to your Postcard book, you will encounter a Scatterbug from that region. When it evolves into a Vivillon, the pattern in its wings reflects the habitat of that region. This means you need to post multiple cards of a specific region to your Postcard Book to catch that particular Scatterbug.

You will likely need to do this multiple times to receive all 18 Vivillon patterns that can appear in Pokémon Go. However, the shiny version has not yet been released, so you have some time to wait for the shiny versions of these 18 Vivillon patterns to appear. Therefore, we recommend working on your current Vivillon collection before worrying about the shiny version.