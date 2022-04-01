Can you change the amount of games in a season for Franchise in MLB The Show 22?

It’s no secret that games played in MLB The Show 22 can take close to an hour to finish. It’s even more time consuming for those playing Franchise, with it sporting full-blow 162-game seasons. The series has left out settings allowing for shortened games and seasons for years now, but does MLB The Show 22 break this frustrating streak?

Sadly, the amount of games played in a Franchise season cannot be altered, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t other features to speed up the pace of play. Upon entering into a game, players are able to choose whether they want to play all nine innings or manage their team. Those looking to save time should certainly choose the latter as it simulates the game inning by inning and lets you jump in and out at anytime.

Additionally, Franchise features settings that allow you to shorten lengthy presentations and pitch counts. These will be prompted to you directly after choosing a stadium before a game. We also highly recommend Franchise fans give Diamond Dynasty’s new Mini Seasons mode a try. It is the only offering that includes 28-game seasons against CPU teams, 3-inning matches, and a short four-team playoff.

