Can you change your character appearance in Fire Emblem Engage? Answered

It’s safe to say that the protagonist of Fire Emblem Engage looks unique, as many JRPG protagonists have a tendency to. Some may immediately begin searching for a way to have a less obnoxiously colored main character, to better fit in with the grim beat of the main campaign. The good news is that there are customization options — the bad news is that they fall a bit short.

Can you change your character appearance in Fire Emblem Engage?

The short answer is no, there’s no way to part with the neon-colored hair and eyes that seem to punctuate every grim storyline in the title. Perhaps Alear is a bit on the nose for Nintendo branding with its now-classic red, or maybe developer Intelligent Systems simply wants to make the protagonist recognizable from miles away. There are a few options, however, to customize how your character (and your friends) appear.

How to change clothes in Fire Emblem Engage

In Fire Emblem Engage, players will unlock a Boutique and Smithy after completing Firene Castle. They will move to Somniel after a short cutscene, which will allow users to freely change how their character and allies are dressed. These appearance customizations currently only appear in Somniel, however — in cutscenes and battles, the characters will be dressed in their pre-defined kits determined by class.

As players progress through the story, additional clothing items will gradually be unlocked for purchase. The options aren’t necessarily going to turn any heads, admittedly — long dresses for the women, some robes and suits for the men, a classic (and modest) swimsuit set, and the training gear to go with the new strength training mini-games. Still, any form of customization is well appreciated in a title where players will spend a heft of time, whether they opt to let the computer fight for them or to fight the battles themselves.