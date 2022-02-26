Can you compare armor stats in Elden Ring? Answered

It’s important you select the best equipment for your character in Elden Ring. That means making sure you have a reliable weapon and worthwhile armor on you to prepare to fight against multiple foes, increasingly becoming stronger as you explore the game. In this guide, we’ll cover how you can compare your armor stats in Elden Ring and make sure you pick the best armor set for your character.

When you want to compare specific armor pieces to each other, you’ll be able to do this in the equipment menu. Open it up, and move down to the currently equipped armor piece you want to compare. Then, click on it, and you’ll be able to see all of the armor pieces you can wear in that slot. Hover over a piece of equipment you want to compare and click down on the right joystick.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The stats on the left will be the ones for the item you’re wearing, and the ones on the right will be of the item you’re examining. Any numbers on the right in blue are improvements, whereas any red numbers are worse than the piece of armor you have equipped. You’ll be able to do this for every piece of armor you have in Elden Ring.