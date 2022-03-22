You’ll have a lot of ground to cover in Shibuya as you progress through Ghostwire: Tokyo. There are several locations for you to visit and iconic landmarks to find, not to mention side quests and collectibles for you to find hidden throughout the city. With so much ground to cover, can you fast travel in Ghostwire: Tokyo?

We can confirm that you will be able to fast travel in Ghostwire. However, it does not unlock immediately. Instead, you’ll need to progress through the story and make your way to A Maze of Death quest and cleanse Shiroyama Shrine. During the mission, you’ll need to find three Torii Gates. Several Visitors will be protecting them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Upon cleansing these three gates, you’ll immediately unlock fast travel regardless of their order. You can fast travel to any of the Torii Gates that you’ve cleansed throughout the city, treating them as the center points of each area. All you have to do is bring up your map, hover over any cleared Torii gates, and select them. You’ll be sent to those locations immediately, and you can begin exploring those areas. You can also do this at select points of interest you find in the game.

Fast travel is the best way to quickly explore the city unless you’d prefer to walk when you want to search an area more thoroughly.