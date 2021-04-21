Can you fix the ‘cannot connect to online services’ error in Call of Duty: Warzone?

Online games can prove to be a frustrating experience, and Call of Duty: Warzone’s popularity can mean the servers have several problems with them. You might find yourself stuck in a server queue with a large influx of players attempting to connect to the game all at the same time. When attempting to play a Warzone match, some players have reported they’ve encountered an error that says they ‘cannot connect to online services,’ leaving them unable to jump into a match queue, or play the game.

Because this error is common, there are a few ways to try and fix it. All of the presented solutions may not solve the problem for you, but they could give you a better idea of what’s going on with your copy of Call of Duty: Warzone.

Check the Warzone server status

If you receive the ‘cannot connect to online services’ notification when attempting to play a Call of Duty: Warzone game, you want to check two places to learn what’s going on with the game’s servers. The first location will be the Activision webpage that displays helpful information regarding the game’s servers across all PC, Xbox, and PlayStation platforms. You’ll be able to choose what platform you want to learn about the server issues and see if there’s anything that the Activision support team is sharing about the problems happening. Generally, if there’s a launch day patch or a big live event happening, you’ll see a ‘limited’ sign at the top of the page alongside ‘all platforms’, or for any specific platforms that are experiencing problems. Next to this icon will be a ‘more info’ link that you can click to learn more.

The second location you can check if the Activision webpage does not help you is the Down Detector website. The website outlines what problems players are reporting, indicating they’re having trouble logging into the game or if the Warzone servers are not responding.

These two websites are extremely helpful in letting you that the reason you’re receiving the ‘cannot connect to online services’ error is on your side or Activision. When you see a lot of activity on those two websites, you know that the problem is happening to multiple people trying to play Warzone, and you’re better off taking a break from the game until the servers become less populated.

Restart Call of Duty: Warzone

After checking that all of the servers are good for Call of Duty: Warzone, try logging out of game and restarting it. You might have better luck with a fresh Warzone application running, especially if you’re experiencing these problems while playing from a PC. You might even want to do a full restart of your platform to see if doing a new power cycle makes it easier.

Restart your router and double-check your connection

Once you’ve restarted your game and the platform running it, the next step is to see if the problems are coming from your internet connection. Go to your household router, unplug it for 15 seconds, and then plug it back in. You may have to wait a couple of minutes for everything to boot back up to see if a fresh connection makes it easier to connect to the Warzone servers. After your router has restarted, you’re free to try and jump back into another Warzone game to see if you have better luck connecting and you avoid the ‘cannot connect to online services’ error message.

If you’re using a Wi-Fi connection, we highly recommend you attempt to use a wired connection to improve the quality of connecting to the Warzone servers.

Reach out to Activision support

When you continue to have problems with this issue after checking to see that the Warzone servers are fine and your internet connection is good, it’s time to reach out to Activision’s support team. The support team at the company should assist you with any further issues you might be experiencing. The team will give you a better idea of how to fix this issue and what can be done to better your Call of Duty: Warzone experience. Unfortunately, the support team has been known to take a bit of time to reach out to players. But at least they’ll provide a more definitive answer.