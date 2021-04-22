Can you fix the Savannah status error code in Call of Duty: Warzone?

If you’re encountering the Savannah status error code in Call of Duty: Warzone, you’re not alone. This is a common problem that occurs whenever a new Call of Duty: Warzone update happens, or if there’s a large event a good amount of players want to take part in on day one. It happens fairly frequently. For fans of the Call of Duty franchise, seeing the Savannah status error pop up has probably happened before in previous games.

Whenever you try to jump into a game session and run into problems, you’ve likely seen the “Status: Savannah” error pop up. This is likely happening before you don’t have the latest edition of Call of Duty: Warzone. To fix this error, you need to drop out of your game, restart your client, and double-check that you have the latest patch installed on your platform.

If you’re playing on a console, you’ll need to make sure your internet connection is working, and you can always check on your platform’s store page. For anyone using Battle.net, click on the ‘options’ cog on the game’s screen to see if your game requires an update. Depending on the file size for the update, it can take you quite a bit of time to download it.

The main issue with the Status: Savannah error code is that you do not have the current patch for your Call of Duty: Warzone game. If you’re still encountering this issue, try to restart your platform or PC to see if that works. Should that not fix your problem, you may need to take a brief break from Warzone and come back to it later.